'CBS Evening News' Anchor Tony Dokoupil's Political Views Have Been Debated by Some His wife Katy Tur has been criticized by the Trump Administration. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 15 2026, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil was given his role in December 2025 and appeared on-air on the evening show for the first time in January 2026. The change surprised longtime viewers of the news show, and plenty of people had questions about him. While some wanted to know why he was appointed to the on-air position, others were curious about Tony Dokoupil's political views.

He replaced John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois on CBS Evening News after Bari Weiss appointed Tony to the leading role on the evening news program. John and Maurice did not publicly share their political affiliations, but some viewers saw them as more liberal or Democratic with their political beliefs. The shift to Tony could mean, at least according to some, a change in how the news is delivered.

What are Tony Dokoupil's political views?

Before Tony joined CBS Evening News, he was a big part of CBS Mornings for years. As a journalist who is also an on-air face for CBS News, Tony has not publicly shared his political affiliation. After he interviewed Donald Trump on Jan. 13, 2026, though, some people saw the exchange as being filled with low-ball questions.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) called the interview "laughably transparent propaganda." It's one reason why some believe Tony is a Republican and a Trump supporter in his political views. However, he has not come out to confirm that publicly. When Tony recalled the Jan. 6 Capitol riots during a Jan. 6, 2026 segment on CBS Evening News and called the rioters "pardoned defendants," it struck another nerve with those who believe he supports Trump.

“Marco Rubio, we salute you.” This is so cringe worthy. Tony Dokoupil, new CBS Evening News MAGA anchor, devotes entire segment to gushing over Trump minion Marco Rubio. pic.twitter.com/PG2nH3gh73 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 7, 2026

Someone on X called the report "disgraceful and disgusting." Another user replied to that X post with, "CBS is no longer a legitimate news organization." In August 2024, when Tony attended the Democratic National Convention, he spoke of the support for then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. However, because of what some see as Tony's support for Trump or, at the very least, Trump's own political views, many believe he is a Republican.

Tony Dokoupil's wife is thought to be more left-leaning.

Despite what some see as Tony's obvious political views, his wife, MS NOW broadcast journalist Katy Tur, has spoken more clearly about how she views Trump and his administration. In July 2022, Katy told The Hill that Trump was, at that time, an "anti-democracy candidate." She added that she would be "worried as a citizen" to have him back in office. At the time, he had served his first term, and Joe Biden was still in office as president.

You may not agree with everything you hear on our broadcast, but we trust you to hear it, and we trust you to decide for yourselves. https://t.co/GSQ1erluzj — Tony Dokoupil (@tonydokoupil) January 14, 2026