Tony Shalhoub Met His Wife on Broadway — and They've Continued to Work Together Over the Years

Tony Shalhoub and his wife Brooke Adams have been married since 1992.

By

Published Aug. 22 2024, 1:27 p.m. ET

Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams pose at the opening night of the new Bob Dylan Musical "Girl From The North Country" on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre on March 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
It often feels like any project Tony Shalhoub touches turns to gold. He stole our hearts as the lovable private detective with OCD on Monk. Before that, he cracked us up as one of the Italian immigrant brothers in Big Night.

And in more recent years, he shined as the protective patriarch on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

But behind the scenes, Tony's most important role is that of husband and dad to his own family. Below, we take a look at Tony's wife and their two children.

Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub attend Apple's global premiere of "The Morning Show" at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City on October 28, 2019. "The Morning Show" debuts November 1 on Apple TV+, available on the Apple TV app. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau)
Who is Tony Shalhoub's wife?

Back around 1990, Tony was mostly working in theater. For his second Broadway gig, he landed a role on the replacement cast of The Heidi Chronicles. After about four months, his co-star Christine Lahti (aka the future Chicago Hope star) left the show, and in came an actress from LA named Brooke Adams.

"My contract was up in February, but because Brooke was in it, I re-upped for another four months, because I couldn’t extricate myself," Tony recalled to Martha’s Vineyard Arts & Ideas in 2020.

Even though they liked each other, Tony and Brooke remained friendly co-stars. After the play's run, they moved to different parts of LA for work, and they lost contact for a bit. But after about eight months, they reconnected after Tony's dad passed away, and Brooke wrote him a letter of condolence. It wasn't long before the two began dating.

Brooke had an adopted a daughter named Josie, who was a toddler when Brooke and Tony got together. Josie took to Tony immediately, and according to Brooke, Tony "fell for [Josie] big-time."

Tony also said that the timing with Brooke felt right. They both felt ready. Tony had realized he'd putting all his energy into work while ignoring the other parts of life that he wanted, like creating a family. Within a few weeks, he and Brooke were engaged.

"When we got married, I was 38 and Brooke had just turned 43," he told the mag. "We were both single and had both steered clear of marriage and large commitments, and there was this instant feeling, that this was going to be it, there would never be any other person for me. There was a matter of that readiness."

He later added: "Once Brooke came into my life, the rest of my life just improved so vastly, and so quickly, it was an immediate turnaround."

Brooke has focused more on painting than acting in recent years, but throughout their relationship, the two have often shared the screen and stage together.

They've acted side-by-side in numerous plays, and Brooke has appeared on Tony's shows Wings and Monk. They collaborated on the 2002 film Made-Up (Tony directed, Brooke produced), and Tony later acted on Brooke's web series All Downhill From Here.

Tony Shalhoub and wife Brooke Adams have two children.

As previously mentioned, Brooke had adopted a daughter named Josie (born in 1989) before she met Tony.

After Tony and Brooke got married in 1992, they adopted another daughter named Sophie, who was born in 1993.

Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub, and daughters Josie and Sophie at the premiere of "The Babysitters Club" in August 1995 (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Tony and Brooke with their daughters in 1995 at the premiere of 'The Baby-Sitters Club,' in which Brooke had a role

Today, Josie works as a writer and is based in New Jersey. She has a BFA in theater from CalArts in addition to culinary degrees from the International Culinary Center and Institute of Culinary Education She also has a couple of IMDb acting credits as well, having appeared in her parents' projects.

Sophie has an acting credit from one of her mom's projects too, though it's unclear what Sophie is up to right now. Either way, we're excited to see what both ladies do next.

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

