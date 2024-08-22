Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Tony Shalhoub Met His Wife on Broadway — and They've Continued to Work Together Over the Years Tony Shalhoub and his wife Brooke Adams have been married since 1992. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 22 2024, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It often feels like any project Tony Shalhoub touches turns to gold. He stole our hearts as the lovable private detective with OCD on Monk. Before that, he cracked us up as one of the Italian immigrant brothers in Big Night. And in more recent years, he shined as the protective patriarch on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

But behind the scenes, Tony's most important role is that of husband and dad to his own family. Below, we take a look at Tony's wife and their two children.

Who is Tony Shalhoub's wife?

Back around 1990, Tony was mostly working in theater. For his second Broadway gig, he landed a role on the replacement cast of The Heidi Chronicles. After about four months, his co-star Christine Lahti (aka the future Chicago Hope star) left the show, and in came an actress from LA named Brooke Adams.

"My contract was up in February, but because Brooke was in it, I re-upped for another four months, because I couldn’t extricate myself," Tony recalled to Martha’s Vineyard Arts & Ideas in 2020.

Even though they liked each other, Tony and Brooke remained friendly co-stars. After the play's run, they moved to different parts of LA for work, and they lost contact for a bit. But after about eight months, they reconnected after Tony's dad passed away, and Brooke wrote him a letter of condolence. It wasn't long before the two began dating.

Brooke had an adopted a daughter named Josie, who was a toddler when Brooke and Tony got together. Josie took to Tony immediately, and according to Brooke, Tony "fell for [Josie] big-time."

Tony also said that the timing with Brooke felt right. They both felt ready. Tony had realized he'd putting all his energy into work while ignoring the other parts of life that he wanted, like creating a family. Within a few weeks, he and Brooke were engaged.

"When we got married, I was 38 and Brooke had just turned 43," he told the mag. "We were both single and had both steered clear of marriage and large commitments, and there was this instant feeling, that this was going to be it, there would never be any other person for me. There was a matter of that readiness." He later added: "Once Brooke came into my life, the rest of my life just improved so vastly, and so quickly, it was an immediate turnaround."

Brooke has focused more on painting than acting in recent years, but throughout their relationship, the two have often shared the screen and stage together. They've acted side-by-side in numerous plays, and Brooke has appeared on Tony's shows Wings and Monk. They collaborated on the 2002 film Made-Up (Tony directed, Brooke produced), and Tony later acted on Brooke's web series All Downhill From Here.

Tony Shalhoub and wife Brooke Adams have two children.

As previously mentioned, Brooke had adopted a daughter named Josie (born in 1989) before she met Tony. After Tony and Brooke got married in 1992, they adopted another daughter named Sophie, who was born in 1993.

