Meet the Cast of 'Too Hot to Handle: Latino'By Kori Williams
Sep. 15 2021, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
The Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle has been taking us around the world. So far, we've seen casts from the United States and Brazil, but now, audiences are gearing up for Too Hot to Handle: Latino.
This season on the Latinx version, players are representing Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and Spain. But regardless of where the contestants are from, they all love to have a good time — a fact that will definitely get them in trouble once virtual assistant Lana starts laying down the rules.
Who is on the 'Too Hot to Handle: Latino' cast?
Like in its previous iterations, Too Hot to Handle: Latino has 10 singles living together. Five men and five women are going to have a pretty hard time keeping their hands off of each other, but will try their best to do so in order to win the coveted $100k prize.
Keep scrolling for your first look at the cast of the show.
Manuela (Colombia)
The first person to arrive at the house, Manuela really sets the tone. After opening a bottle of champagne and offering everyone a drink as they walk in, she is definitely proving herself as the life of the party.
Joel (Mexico)
Joel is looking for someone to match his dominant personality. While he likes "wild" women, he may have already met his match at the house. But will things work out between them?
Carolina (Mexico)
Carolina shows off her dominant personality as soon as she can. She pretty much claims Israel the minute she sees him, and even takes a ring off her finger to put on his, proclaiming they're married.
Nico (Argentina)
Nico says he loves his family, friends, and a good barbecue — but he loves women more than any of those things. At one point, Nico even calls himself a sex addict, saying he might get the help he needs for his addiction on the show. On the other hand, this family man does call his mom at the first chance he gets.
Israel (Mexico)
Marine biologist Israel loves to fish, and it's fitting that he's so close to the beach on Too Hot to Handle: Latino.
Zaira (Spain)
Zaira loves a guy who can dance. She isn't shy to reveal that she has three tattoos of her exes and is open to getting a fourth.
Dadvian (Mexico)
Hailing from Mexico, Dadvian might be the most interesting person on the season. Early on, he reveals that he loves pleasing women — so much so that he even got a piercing down there to make sure his ladies are always satisfied.
Lilian (Mexico)
Lilian says early on that she swears a lot — but that's not all. She mentions "other" talents involving her mouth, which fellow castmates may enjoy.
Flor (Argentina)
Actress Flor enters the house twerking, which is the exact energy we need from this season. She also says that she's no stranger to putting her acting skills to use in the bedroom.
Nick (Colombia)
Although Nick is the last person to enter the house, he definitely leaves an impression on the ladies. This guy has great vibes and we can imagine him getting along with everyone.
Watch Too Hot to Handle: Latino on Netflix now. New episodes come out weekly on Wednesdays.