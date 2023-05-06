Home > Viral News > Trending Source: TikTok | @bigbearwine Guy Claims Top Shelf Liquor Isn't Worth the Price, Cheaper Alternatives Just as Good A Liquor store hero walked through aisles of booze to tell people which brands they're paying too much for, and which ones to buy instead. By Mustafa Gatollari May 6 2023, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

But sometimes, dupes are just as good as the real thing, if not better, and TikToker Big Bear (@bigbearwine) says that this is certainly the case when it comes to liquor.

He offered up some of his suggestions for brands that he believe taste better and cost less because customers aren't paying a premium for the business's marketing fees.

Bear begins the video with a high-pitched, grating A.I. generated voice that sounds like Elfo from Disenchanted, that says: "Just because it costs more is it really better?" as he walks into a liquor store.

The clip then transitions to him looking into the camera and speaking as he walks through the aisles of the liquor store, pontificating on the cost-effectiveness of purchasing top-shelf liquor when he believes there are way more affordable alternatives that he says taste better than their more expensive counterparts.

"So the short answer - no. Try these products instead." The clip then cuts to him holding a bottle of Patron Silver, "So you can spend a grip load of cash on Patron, or..." he is then holding a bottle of Tequila Fortaleza.

Source: TikTok | @bigbearwine

"Grab a tequila with no additives that in my opinion tastes better. It's Fortaleza." Next up is Hennessy's Cognac: "Everyone knows Hennessy."

However, Big Bear argues that picking up a bottle of Courvoisier is a way smarter buy: "But pick up a bottle of Courvoisier instead, tastes better and a lot cheaper."

If you're into drinking Vodka, then you've probably tried Grey Goose or have heard that it's one of the best that you can buy. But Big Bear isn't convinced: "So what about a Grey Goose alternative? So look for a bottle of C'ote D'Azur, awesome distilled in France at about half the price."

There are even similarities between the bottle designs of the two companies: the latter brand also features a frosted gas bottle with a bird on it, and there are strikes of white and blue. One would almost speculate that C'ote D'Azur was intentionally going after Grey Goose's customers with its bottle design alone.

He then holds up a bottle of 1792 small batch bourbon, "Looking to pick up a bottle of 1792? Well, try this instead..." he then grabs some Jeffers Creek straight Bourbon Whiskey: "Once again, this is about half the price."

The camera then transitions to him speaking into it once again, and he shares some speculative whispers he's heard about Jeffers Creek — that it's actually 1792: "So rumor has it that Jeffers Creek is actually distilled by the same people distill 1792."

If you're a Fireball fiend, however, you might be out of luck in looking for a cheaper option "What about this guy? Fireball? Is there a better alternative? Nope. There isn't."

That's not the case for Tanqueray, however: "So everyone knows Tanqueray. But pick up a bottle of Apium and save about eight bucks."

He concludes his video by walking through the liquor store and reminding folks that there are almost always cheaper alternatives for some of your favorite liquors: "So there's a ton of brands that just aren't as well known as those big brands, but you're also not paying for the marketing budget, so give 'em a try."

Some folks who saw Big Bear's video were shocked that people weren't already clued into the value of the Hennessy alternative: "How are people not remembering Courvoisier being in every hip hop song from the 90’s to the mid 2000’s?"

Another said that if you're trying to find a good replacement for Grey Goose, that you could just hit up a Costco and get the bulk retailer's offering, which you don't even need a membership for: "Costco vodka is just as.good as grey goose as well"

