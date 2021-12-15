Has Tory Lanez Net Worth Seen Growth Throughout 2021?

During Detective Stogner's testimony, he shared that an intoxicated Tory screamed at Megan saying, “Dance, b—h,” right before allegedly shooting her in the feet.

“[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm, and then she observed him start to shoot,” the outlet shared. "Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence. … She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."