Fans Believe That Tory Lanez May Be Going to Jail After He Shared a Cryptic Tweet

Facing charges for assaulting a woman as a male celebrity means you're constantly in the spotlight. It’s easy to believe that most people would uphold the innocent until proven guilty mantra, but social media can easily turn against you — especially when evidence of the alleged crime comes to light. And Tory Lanez has been rightfully feeling the heat for some time.

Even though the criminal case against Tory Lanez — born Daystar Peterson — is ongoing, the “SKAT” MC has become a target on social media. Since the rapper recently posted a cryptic tweet and wiped his Instagram page clean, speculation on social media has gone into overdrive. As a result, many fans believe that he’s heading behind bars.

So, is Tory Lanez going to jail? Read on to get the 4-1-1.