Tory Lanez's Father Alleges That Roc Nation Had Something to Do With His Son's Guilty Verdict

It goes without saying that things aren't going well in Tory Lanez's world right now. The rapper was just convicted on three felony counts in the 2020 shooting of fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion — and now he's facing some serious prison time for it all.

Beyond all that, one of the most interesting moments to come after the trial was the wild accusations made by Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson, about Roc Nation's alleged involvement in it all. So, do Lanez and Roc Nation have beef?