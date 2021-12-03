How Many Episodes Are Left in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?By Katherine Stinson
Dec. 3 2021, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
The HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls offers a humorous look at the lives of four freshman college students attending the fictional Essex College in Vermont. Mindy Kaling is the executive producer and co-creator of The Sex Lives of College Girls. According to the official HBO Max Instagram page, The Sex Lives of College Girls was "the BIGGEST Max original comedy premiere of the year."
Fans of the series are loving the juicy drama that follows the four main characters: Leighton (Renee Rapp), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott). As of Dec. 3, there have been eight episodes released in the first season. So, how many episodes are left and when will they be released?
How many episodes are left in Season 1 of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?
Let's begin with the bad news. As of Dec. 3, there are only two episodes left in Season 1 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, making it a 10-episode freshman season. The good news is is that the final two episodes will premiere on Dec. 9, so fans will be able to stream the entire first season without interruption before Christmas 2021. What a great early holiday gift!
While Episode 1 was one-hour long, Episodes 2 through 8 have all had a running time of thirty minutes, so we're presuming that the final two episodes will also be a half-hour each.
Has 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' been renewed for a second season?
We hate to be the bearer of bad news for a second time, but as of Dec. 3, HBO Max has not yet renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls. However, this makes sense realistically. Streaming platforms typically wait to see how well a series performs before announcing a season renewal. It's rare for a brand new show to be renewed for a second season before the first season finishes airing. We'll be sure to update fans if the show gets renewed for a second season!
Although it's pure speculation at this point, we'd be shocked if the series didn't get renewed for a second season for 2022. Given that The Sex Lives of College Girls was HBO Max's biggest original comedy of the year, it seems highly likely that the platform will bring it back for more episodes. The official Instagram page alone for The Sex Lives of College Girls has 29.3 thousand followers, so the series already seems to be a hit.
We're definitely rooting for The Sex Lives of College Girls to get a second season. The show isn't just about sex (although the plots about those escapades are hilarious and relatable). Rather, it's an exploration of the lives of four very different women who are trying to figure out what they want from life and who they truly are.
While we wait for the final two episodes to drop on Dec. 9, you can stream Episodes 1–8 of The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.