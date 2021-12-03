How Many Episodes Are Left in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news for a second time, but as of Dec. 3, HBO Max has not yet renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls. However, this makes sense realistically. Streaming platforms typically wait to see how well a series performs before announcing a season renewal. It's rare for a brand new show to be renewed for a second season before the first season finishes airing. We'll be sure to update fans if the show gets renewed for a second season!