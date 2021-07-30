The Self-Proclaimed Relationship Expert on 'Family or Fiancé' Has Been Married Three Times

The Self-Proclaimed Relationship Expert on 'Family or Fiancé' Has Been Married Three TimesBy Kori Williams
Jul. 30 2021, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
If you're all about family drama, the show Family or Fiancé is right up your alley — and it's just as messy as it sounds. On the show, which airs on OWN, people go on national TV to sort out all the issues they have with each other in just three days. It's definitely something you're going to want to spend a whole afternoon watching with snacks.
One consistent fixture on the show — which is described on Oprah.com as "a no-holds-barred look at what it's really like when the people closest to you have major issues with the one you want to marry" — is its host, Tracy McMillan. She calls herself a relationship expert in her Twitter bio, and Oprah.com's description says that she "serves as the voice of reason" between the couples on the show and their family members.
But what about her love life? This is certainly not the first time she has delved into the world of relationships, as she's written about marriages before. But does she have a husband now?
Who is Tracy McMillan's husband?
Right now, Tracy — an author and television writer with credits that include Mad Men and United States of Tara — isn't married, but she has been married and divorced three times.
In her viral 2011 article for The Huffington Post, she said she married "a very nice MBA at 19; a very nice minister's son at 32 (and pregnant); and at 40, to a very nice liar and cheater." She goes as far as to say that she was born knowing how to get married in part because she grew up in foster care.
As she explained it in her article: "The need for security made me look for very specific traits in the men I dated — traits it turns out lead to marriage a surprisingly high percentage of the time."
In 2013, Tracy wrote a second memoir (following 2010's I Love You and I’m Leaving You Anyway) called Why You're Not Married ... Yet, a "long, funny conversation about life, love and what to do about it all," as she says on her website.
Now, she's the go-to person when people need help on Family or Fiancé.
Tracy is hosting 'Family or Fiancé.'
Tracy says that she agreed to do Family or Fiancé because she was interested in the real process going on. In an interview with TheGrio, she said that they had issues that others can relate to. "I want to help walk people through that process," she said.
Even though there's definitely drama on the show, Tracy says that the toughest parts are seeing people in a relationship that she doesn't think is healthy. But she acknowledges that she understands how frustrated family members must be when they want their loved ones to leave their partners. She compares it to seeing a best friend in a bad relationship.
"You cannot talk somebody out of their relationship," Tracy said. "They have to get to that knowledge that it's not the right place for them to be on their own." But she says the show puts these couples in situations that help them "unpack the truth" so that they all can hopefully make better choices moving forward.
You can watch new episodes of Family or Fiancé on OWN Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST or on Discovery Plus.