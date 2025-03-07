Live From New York, It’s Tracey Morgan’s Net Worth! "Yo, Tracy, man, you should be doing comedy." By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 7 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's hard to imagine someone as delightful as Tracy Morgan having a rough go of it, but you can't have comedy without at least a splash of tragedy. The comedian was born and raised in the Bronx and grew up with four siblings who were cared for by their single mother. His father left when he was 6 years old and later died from HIV after contracting it via sharing needles.

Soon after his father passed, Tracy started dealing crack, per NPR. "It still bothers me today," he told host Terry Gross, "but it's something that I did. It was survival." Tracy found joy and escape in comedy, which he parlayed into an incredible career that spans decades. Not only did it save his life, but it allowed him to become financially stable. Let's take a look at his net worth.

Source: Mega

What is Tracy Morgan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tracy Morgan is worth $70 million. His career in comedy didn't start until more tragedy struck. A friend of Tracy's once said, "Yo, Tracy, man, you should be doing comedy." A week later that friend was killed, and Tracy decided to give it a go. He told NPR that as he grew more successful, his survivor's guilt would increase as well. He couldn't understand why he made it out, and other guys didn't.

His success in standup allowed Tracy to move to a slightly nicer place in the Bronx. It wasn't until he got his first television break on the sitcom Martin, that things really took off. After being a regular cast member in Uptown Comedy Club, a sketch-comedy show filmed in Harlem, Saturday Night Live invited him to audition. He joined the cast in 1996, beating Stephen Colbert in the auditions.

While at SNL, Tracy gifted the world with iconic characters like Brian Fellow, Astronaut Jones, and Dominican Lou. He stayed on the show until 2003, then left for his own sitcom. Sadly, The Tracy Morgan Show only lasted one season, but that freed him up to join the cast of 30 Rock. For that, we are forever grateful. His time on the SNL spoofing show earned Tracy a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2009 Emmy Awards. During this time, he also hosted Scare Tactics.

Tracy Morgan was involved in an accident that resulted in a settlement from Walmart.

Unfortunately, Tracy's career was sidelined by an accident in June 2014. A Walmart tractor-trailer crashed into a limo bus carrying Tracy and a few others, leaving one person dead. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on the turnpike in Mercer County, New Jersey. The driver of the tractor-trailer "failed to observe slow-moving traffic ahead," reported CNN. "At the last minute, he swerved to try and avoid the Mercedes limo bus but struck it from behind, forcing the limo to rotate and overturn."

