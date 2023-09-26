Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Women Are Pranking Their Dudes by Claiming Taylor Swift Is Putting Travis Kelce on the Map Taylor Swift attending a Kansas City Chiefs game to watch possible new beau Travis Kelce play has birthed a series of prank videos. What a gift! By Jennifer Tisdale Sep. 26 2023, Published 4:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

It doesn't take much to break the internet but Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game might be the thing that destroys it forever. The beloved singer was seeing a different kind of red when she cheered on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce alongside his mom. Rumors of the pair dating were sparked when he expressed an interest in getting the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis stirred the gossip pot more by going on The Pat McAfee Show and revealing he invited Taylor to a game. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead, and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead." She certainly got a show, and fans all over the world reacted to her presence in all kinds of ways. The best response so far is a TikTok trend wherein women tell their partners that Taylor has put Travis on the map, all so they can witness their meltdowns. These are our faves.

He flipped it

"I think Travis put her on the map." Which map is that, Narnia?

Article continues below advertisement

Check the stats

"He won two Super Bowls, relax." Taylor Swift has 12 Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not the International Football League.

@katkamalani The man was too stunned to speak 🤣 @Keloni Kamalani when taylor swift is putting travis kelce on the map 💀 ♬ original sound - Kat Kamalani

"He's the best tight end in the NFL." Call us when the NFL goes on a world tour!

Article continues below advertisement

Travis is kind of a late bloomer.

"Travis Kelce has always been famous." Travis was drafted to the NFL in 2013. At that point, Taylor had already released four albums.

Article continues below advertisement

Boy math

"He also has a very popular podcast." Travis's podcast New Heights has a little over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Taylor's channel has more than 52 million. Is this boy math?

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift is free advertising.

"He's way bigger now." Yes he is! According to ESPN by way of the fan merchandise company Fanatics, there was a "400 percent spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites" of Kelce's jersey after Taylor attended his game.

Article continues below advertisement

Phone a friend.

"I gotta call somebody now." Bro, just shake it off.

Article continues below advertisement

Show us the money!

"He's got endorsements left and right." Investopedia reports that Taylor has entered into partnerships with "Coca-Cola, CoverGirl, Keds, AT&T, Target, and Sony Electronic," over the course of her career. She has an impressive real estate portfolio that contributes to her estimated net worth of $570 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Hard disagree!

This woman's son had to chime in. "OK I am a Swiftie, but I do not agree to that."

Article continues below advertisement

To be continued