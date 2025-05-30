Is Actor Tray Chaney Married? Learn All About 'The Wire' Star's Family Tray shared an update after a tornado destroyed his family's home. By Niko Mann Published May 30 2025, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Tray Chaney is recovering after a tornado destroyed his home in Henry County, Ga. According to WSBTV News, the tornado injured both Tray and his 18-year-old son, Malachi.

Tray is best known for his role as Malik “Poot” Carr on the HBO drama, The Wire. Malachi is currently in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.



Is Tray Chaney married?

Yes, Tray Chaney is married to his wife, Ayesha Chaney. Ayesha is an artist and digital creator. Tray and Ayesha have been married for 20 years and have an 18-year-old son, Malachi. Tray shared a video on Instagram to wish his wife a happy anniversary last November. "Happy 20-Year Wedding Anniversary To The Most Beautiful, Sexiest, Baddest Creative Queen In The Entire World," he wrote. "My WIFE Ayesha Chaney. WE MADE IT! Way More UPs than downs but WAY MORE UPs!"

"My Best Friend, Mother Of Our Kids, GlamMa to our GrandDaughter, Therapist, Business Partner, Life Partner, My EVERYTHING! 22 yrs ago I KNEW & I Still Know! We hit 20 yrs of Marriage Alive & Blessed to see it! The World Is Ours Everyday Is Ours! You know what we on!" Malachi was injured in May 2025 when a tornado destroyed his family's home in Locus Grove.

What happened to Tray Chaney's son?

Tray's son Malachi was injured when a tornado destroyed his Georgia home. According to 11Alive News, the teen was thrown almost the length of a football field and was found unconscious. The tornado reportedly happened without warning. Tray shared a teary-eyed video of the aftermath and said Malachi was in the ICU.

"I lost my house. I lost everything in it," he began. "Thank God I'm still living. I survived the tornado. My son, he survived," he added before becoming overwhelmed. Tray also said that he wished he could trade places with his son in the ICU and said Malachi was thrown 300 feet, and Tray thanked his neighbors for coming to his aid. “Me and my son had a beautiful day today," he said. "We was with Snoop from The Wire,” he added. “At 3 o’clock today, in a split second, my house is gone.”

"I survived a tornado. That s--t real," he added. Tray also revealed that he woke up from underneath his house in a panic while screaming Malachi's name. Tray also said that he had just been released from the hospital and had a bruise on his head. Malachi's injuries include a fractured bone in his face and broken ribs. The We Own This City actor also thanked people for their support with a post on X.

On behalf of Me, My Wife Ayesha & Our Son Malachi Chaney We Appreciate All The Prayers, Love, Text Messages, & Calls that’s coming in from around the world. At this time I just don’t have the strength to speak to anyone on the phone . All I can do is text. Yesterday May 29,2025… — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) May 30, 2025