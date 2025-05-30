‘The Wire’ Star Tray Chaney’s Son Was Sent to the ICU After a Tornado Left Him Unconscious “I wish I could replace the pain with my son." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 30 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@traychaneyvision

Actor Tray Chaney, known for his role as Poot on HBO's The Wire, revealed he and his son experienced their own real-life turmoil after a tornado went through their Atlanta, Ga. neighborhood.

Tray and his son, Malachi Chaney, were injured by the tornado that swept Atlanta's Henry County neighborhood on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Here's what to know about Malachi's condition.

Tray Chaney's son, Malachi, was sent to the ICU after being thrown 100 yards in a tornado.

On Thursday, Tray shared a video on Instagram, sharing that his family's life utterly changed when his son was thrown nearly 100 yards from their home that afternoon. At the time, the family was in their Locust Grove neighborhood, per 11 Alive. Tray said in an Instagram video that, while he also sustained injuries, his son's were more severe. "He was unconscious when they found him,” Tray said. “Right now, he is fighting for his life in the ICU.”

The actor shared in the video that, before the tornado hit, he and Malachi had returned home from a family outing that included his The Wire co-star, rapper Snoop. "We had a beautiful day today," he recalled. "We was with Snoop from The Wire. At 3 o’clock today, in a split second, my house is gone.” Tray's son was sent to Grady Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition. Malachi suffered broken ribs and a fractured facial bone.

Tray is recovering from his injuries at home, though he said he wished for a better outcome. “I wish I could replace the pain with my son," he said. "I wish he was the one doing the video and I was still in ICU." The tornado damaged at least 13 structures and destroyed two more in the Laurel Creek subdivision where Tray's family lived. A video recorded by drivers on I-75 shows the funnel cloud crossing the highway as the storm rapidly intensified.

