A Publicist Reportedly Close to Kanye West Needs Her Own Publicist After a Political Scandal

While Kutti’s relationship with West remains unclear, it’s confirmed that she did work for R. Kelly up until 2018. On her LinkedIn, she’s listed as the Director of “TrevianWorldwide." She also serves as a publicist to boxing champion Terence Crawford and atelier Krikor Jabotian.

Until recently, her bio also stated that she was “secured as publicist to Kanye West” in 2018 and “serves as West’s Director of Operations.”