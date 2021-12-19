Host of 'the Daily Show' Trevor Noah Is Suing a NYC Hospital and Surgeon

In the lawsuit obtained by People Magazine, Trevor was a patient at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan between Aug. 25, 2020, and Dec. 17, 2020. He underwent surgery with the hospital and the doctor on Nov. 23, 2020. In the papers, Trevor alleges the defendants were "were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner" and "failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment."