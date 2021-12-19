Host of 'the Daily Show' Trevor Noah Is Suing a NYC Hospital and Surgeon

Host of 'the Daily Show' Trevor Noah Is Suing a NYC Hospital and SurgeonBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 19 2021, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
Last month, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital and surgeon after claims they incorrectly performed surgery he underwent in 2020. Per People Magazine, the legal complaint cites Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan as the defendants.
Why is Trevor Noah suing Dr. Williams and the hospital? And what surgical procedure was he getting that caused this lawsuit? Here's everything we know so far.
Why is Trevor Noah suing a NYC hospital and a surgeon?
In the lawsuit obtained by People Magazine, Trevor was a patient at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan between Aug. 25, 2020, and Dec. 17, 2020. He underwent surgery with the hospital and the doctor on Nov. 23, 2020. In the papers, Trevor alleges the defendants were "were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner" and "failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment."
The comedian also claims the defendants failed "to prescribe proper medications, discontinue certain prescription medications, [and] to use proper tests and examinations to diagnose the conditions." The court documents also claim that as a result of the negligence by the hospital and the surgeon, Trevor suffered "serious personal injury" and describes the damage as "permanent, severe, and grievous."
Trevor Noah details his post-surgery difficulties in the lawsuit, explaining he "sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress, and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment, and attention."
The suit also alleges Trevor has been unable to return to life as normal since the surgery, alleging he "has suffered a loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period; and since some of his injuries are permanent, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future."
A representative for the Hospital says the comedian's claims are "meritless" and explains, "Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient."
Why did Trevor Noah have surgery?
Although the Hospital for Special Surgery is bound by HIPPA not to reveal personal details of treatment, Page Six notes that the hospital profile for Dr. Williams cites that he specializes in "knee, shoulder and elbow" surgery. However, orthopedic surgeons can treat many body parts, such as bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.
Fans hope that Trevor makes a speedy recovery and the lawsuit is resolved with both parties' best interests.