Is Trevor Noah Leaving 'The Daily Show'? Here's Everything You Need to Know

For folks who love catching up on the hottest topics in pop culture and beyond, late-night television is a surefire way to satisfy that fix. And while there are plenty of programs to watch, The Daily Show hosted by Trevor Noah continues to be a top pick for many viewers. Aside from his good looks and hilarious commentary, Trevor does a great job conveying current events.

Now that The Daily Show is on hiatus, fans are wondering if something is brewing behind the scenes. Since the show has been off-air for quite some time, viewers are starting to believe that Trevor Noah may not return. However, not everything is always as it seems.

So, is Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show? Keep reading to find out.