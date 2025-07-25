Trey Parker Creates Biting Satire with 'South Park,' but Is He Married? Are they married? Divorced? It's a harder question to answer than you might think. By Ivy Griffith Published July 25 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's something truly impressive about the fact that South Park first hit the air in 1997 and is still going strong 28 years later. It's a testament to the fact that co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have found a way to be and stay relevant as the decades pass. The premise is simple: a cartoon that's unafraid to tackle any current topic.

Article continues below advertisement

And despite the criticism they've faced through the years calling the show "offensive" and "low-brow," South Park has remained a beloved staple in the watch queues of millions of people. In 2025, they did it again, hitting the ground running with a season that set tongues wagging and proved that they still haven't lost their spark. But behind the phenomenon, people like Matt and Trey are doing the work. Here's what we know about Trey's private life, like whether he's married or not.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Is Trey Parker married?

When it comes to his private life, Trey exists somewhere in the intersection between behind-the-scenes and celebrity. Trey and Matt have been in headlines long enough to have their own celebrity, but it's not unusual for those behind cartoons to have more private lives than the typical celebrity. However, Trey does have an Instagram that he runs with Boogie Tillmon, his wife (?) and the mother of his child.

But as to whether they are still husband and wife, that's a surprisingly difficult question to answer. News circulated in 2021 that Trey and Boogie had settled on a divorce and had called it quits (via The Blast).

Article continues below advertisement

Yet on their family Instagram page, they appear to still be going on dates and getting pretty cozy as recently as the summer of 2025. So, are they still married? It's hard to say whether they officially divorced and later reconciled, never divorced, or some other third option. But they do seem to still be together and going strong.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Trey and his family seem like intrepid explorers.

Regardless of their marital status or lack thereof, Boogie and Trey share one daughter, Betty. On the family's Instagram page, the proud parents have shared Betty's milestones through the years.

Article continues below advertisement

And they have also shown an interesting side to the Parker/Tillmon family: They love to explore. In photo after photo, the little family is seen out and about exploring the world. In one photo carousel of the trio visiting Japan, the caption indicates that they also visited Tokyo, Kyoto, Nara, Iga, Toba, Osaka, and Arima.

In another, they jetted off to San Francisco to visit Alcatraz, Ghirardelli, Chinatown, and Waymo. They can be seen skiing, boating, riding flume rides at an amusement park, and visiting cities all around the world.

Article continues below advertisement