Trey Songz Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Throughout the Years
Dec. 1 2021, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Ever since Trey Songz — born Tremaine Aldon Neverson — stepped onto the R&B music scene, music lovers instantly gravitated toward him. The release of his 2005 debut album “I Gotta Make It” fed the masses with soothing vocals and a unique sound with hip-hop influences. And once the hit single “Gotta Go” achieved mainstream success, Trey’s career took on a life of its own.
Fast forward to 2021, Trey is considered to be one of the most successful R&B vocalists in the game. With over 25 million records sold worldwide, a blossoming acting career, and albums that continue to perform well on the charts, Trey has established himself as a force in the entertainment world. That said, fans are wondering: What is Trey Songz’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Trey Songz’s net worth will continue to multiply.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Trey has earned a net worth of $12 million. This figure is the combination of his work as a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor.
Trey has earned a slew of awards including the 2010 BET Award for Best Male/ Pop Artist and the Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/ Soul male Artist in 2010 and 2014. Not to mention, the 37-year-old has created three RIAA-certified platinum albums and two gold albums. So, his net worth comes as no surprise.
Trey Songz
Singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer
Net worth: 12,000,000
Trey Songz is an R&B singr that has seen major success in his career over the years.
Birthdate: Nov. 28, 1984
Birthplace: Petersburg, Va
Birth name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson
Mother: April Gholson Tucker
Father: Claude Neverson Jr.
Children: One son born in 2019
Education: Petersburg High School
Trey Songz has become entangled in a legal investigation.
Say it ain’t so! Per Page Six, Trey is the subject of an alleged sexual assault that took place in Las Vegas on Nov. 28, 2021, which just so happens to be his birthday.
A spokesperson from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shares that “a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.” which matches the address of the Cosmopolitan Hotel where Trey hosted his birthday festivities.
Although Trey has not been arrested in regards to the alleged crime, the source tells the outlet that the singer is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Trey has been linked to an alleged sexual misconduct. In an Aug. 2020 No Jumper podcast interview, social media influencer Celina Powell’s friend, Aliza, shared that Trey kidnapped her, took her phone, and urinated on her in the bathroom after engaging in sexual relations.
“Every b---h I know that has f----ed him has said the same thing,” Aliza tells Adam22. “He took my phone and my purse for the whole day and said, ‘B---h if you try to leave, I’ll drop your s--t.”
Not to mention, Trey was also accused of sexual intimidation by actress Keke Palmer in Jan. 2017. Billboard shares that the 28-year-old claimed that Trey attempted to coax her into participating in a video shoot with food, alcohol, and sexual intimidation.
"Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle,” Keke wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Yet, you still disrespected me as a young woman, whom you’ve known since she was 12. YOU STILL defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me 14 years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’? Wow.”
Trey went on to later deny the accusations made against him by both women. But, since it appears that he’s been frequently linked to alleged sexual assaults, some social media users are convinced that something is amiss.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.