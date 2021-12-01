Trey Songz Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Throughout the Years

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Trey has earned a net worth of $12 million. This figure is the combination of his work as a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor.

Trey has earned a slew of awards including the 2010 BET Award for Best Male/ Pop Artist and the Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/ Soul male Artist in 2010 and 2014. Not to mention, the 37-year-old has created three RIAA-certified platinum albums and two gold albums. So, his net worth comes as no surprise.