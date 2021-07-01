Trinity K. Bonet Says Fellow 'Drag Race' Contestant Doesn't Represent the Trans Community

Content warning: This article mentions anti-trans comments that may be triggering to readers.

While there is freedom of speech in America, there isn't freedom of consequences from expressing your opinions – especially when they're made in a public forum.

In recent years, there's been an increase in concern over individuals taking accountability for their words and actions, termed "cancel culture" by some. But within cancel culture, there are varying levels of outrage, with some people making mountains out of molehills.

But many believe Trinity K. Bonet's anti-trans comment isn't one of those situations.