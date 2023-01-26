Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty 5-Star Dinner Cruise Servers Guests Single Chicken Nugget for Dinner Entree in Viral TikTok By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 26 2023, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

There are tons of travel enthusiasts who will implore folks to never, under any circumstances, book a stay on a cruise. This could very well be due to the fact that there are tons of people who don't think the idea of being stuck on a massive boat in a 150-square-foot cabin is their idea of a good time.

And then there are those who list a number of "scams" that some cruise lines attempt to pull on customers which include not delivering on promised experiences/services, which you will have to keep a keen eye out for in your agreement upon boarding said cruise.

However, a big recurring criticism that many cruise passengers have reported post-trip was that the food served to them aboard the vessels wasn't very good. It doesn't take much searching to find a number of disgruntled customers complaining about the quality, or lack thereof, of their meals during their trip. Which includes testimonials from employees themselves. But this viral TikTok seems to take it to another level.

In a video posted by Allison Kuhn (@allisonkuhn3), a table of guests on a cruise is seen giggling after a server goes around the table and plops a single chicken nugget down on their plate. One of the patrons has the nugget nearly tossed at them in the process.

A text overlay reads: "I booked us a '5-star dinner cruise' where our entree was 1 singular chicken nugget. The caption for the post reads: "Don't trust trip advisor" and judging by the hashtags it appears that the cruise took place in Istanbul.

A number of TikTokers were gleefully shocked at the attitude of the server handing out the chicken nuggies to guests. Others mentioned that they too had underwhelming experiences when it came to dining on cruise lines in the past. "waiter just tossin them out there like he's feeding the animals," one TikToker said. Another quipped, "That’s not a chicken nugget that’s a Parmesan-crusted organic chicken morsel seasoned to perfection"

In a follow-up video, Allison shared what the rest of the dinner looked like. "A lot of people want to know what the rest of the dinner boat cruise looked like and here it is. We got there at the designated time which turned out to be an hour before the next guest would arrive. It's at this point that I thought my friends would kill me."

She continued, "People started to arrive and then a photographer came up to our table. And he went to each of us, individually, to take our photo. Then we got settled in and got some drinks. Then we had the infamous chicken nugget. As we're all just laughing about the chicken nugget, a woman comes around and slaps down these photos of us."

The video shows newly printed pictures of the guests at Allison's table. "These framed individual headshots of each of us. Hands down this is one of the funniest things I've ever witnessed. I know we made a joke about the singular chicken nugget we were served but honestly everyone on board was so nice the boat was so fun, I've never laughed so much in my life I would do it again."

In addition to the chicken nugget, it does look like there was other food served to guests, like dips, breads, and a variety of cheeses. And even though the meal appeared underwhelming and hardly anything that one would call a "5 Star Dining Experience" Allison did say that she had an awesome time.

