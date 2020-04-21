Zarbruh's Leaked Private Photos Exposed Some of His Fans as Body Shamers

While it feels like your favorite internet celebrities share their entire lives online with their fan base, there needs to be a line drawn as to what's public and what's private. And for some reason, people don't understand that leaking nude photos crosses a line that even influencers have.

Troy Zarba, who goes by the TikTok username Zarbruh, recently had his private photos exposed to the internet — and it brought out the worst in some of his fan base.