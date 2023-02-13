Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Trugoy the Dove, Founding Member of Hip-Hop Group De La Soul, Has Died at 54 By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 13 2023, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Hip-hop has suffered a major loss. Trugoy the Dove (real name: David Jolicoeur), best known as one of the founding members of hip-hop’s iconic music group De La Soul, has died. He was only 54 years old.

Members of his team confirmed the news to AllHipHop on Feb. 12, 2023. Naturally, hip-hop fans are stunned and saddened. Many have taken to social media to pay homage to the music great, while also inquiring about his death. So, what exactly happened to Trugoy the Dove? What is Trugoy the Dove’s cause of death? Let’s unpack.

What was Trugoy the Dove’s cause of death?

It never gets easier losing some of the greats in hip-hop. And not knowing why they passed away makes the blow even more hurtful. While no cause of death was given by Trugoy's team, Complex notes that a statement from the group is still to come.

The Brooklyn-born MC had previously been open about struggling with congestive heart failure, taking to Instagram in 2018 to speak about the issue. “I’m ready just to get back to the stage,” he said at the time, per AllHipHop. “I miss that. I love traveling. I love being around my guys and I want that back.”

He was hospitalized in May 2020 but was able to appear on an Instagram Live with the group that same month, and seemed to be in good spirits.

As you can imagine, many hip-hop pioneers and artists — from Royce da 5’9 to Busta Rhymes — have taken to social media to share their condolences following the news of Trugoy's passing.

Complete Disbelief that I’m typing this right now. This one hurts Bad. Dave aka Trugoy the Dove Fly Beloved Fly.. Rest Easy King. 🕊🕊🕊🕊 https://t.co/HgGZkjS06L — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) February 13, 2023

So sad to hear of our icons of HIP HOP Culture Pass On...

We will miss you Trugoy The Dove (Plug 2) Dave Jolicoeur of DE LA SOUL...Our memories together are endless.

Condolences to your family and salute Pos, Maseo and Smiles. @WeAreDeLaSoul — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) February 13, 2023

Trugoy the Dove, one-third of the legendary hip-hop group De La Soul, died Sunday at the age of 54: https://t.co/eHi6BQ3zk6 pic.twitter.com/ajCz9MBdLz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 13, 2023

De La Soul is regarded as one of the most talented hip-hop trifectas.

Throughout De La Soul’s career as a trio, the group released not one but eight albums. Many hip-hop historians considered their debut and sophomore projects, “3 Feet High and Rising” and "De La Soul Is Dead,” to be some of the group’s best work.

Additionally, Trugoy had a distinctive flair and rap style that blended his unique flow and smooth vocals to give De La Soul’s music an edge. Thankfully, after a long fought battle, six albums including "3 Feet High and Rising," "De La Soul Is Dead," "Buhloone Mindstate," "Stakes Is High," "Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump," and "AOI: Bionix" will be available on streaming platforms in early March 2023.

