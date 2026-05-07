The Trump-Epstein Reading Room Was Commissioned as a Visual Representation of the Epstein Files The exhibit features 3,437 volumes of the Epstein files in one place. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 7 2026, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: X/@RedactedReading

Although the Department of Justice has not yet released all of the Epstein files to the public, there are enough pages for people to sift through to understand who was and was not involved in the events at Jeffrey Epstein's private island and at his various homes in the United States. Well, sort of. One big problem people have is the amount of redacted names of the perpetrators, whereas the victims' and survivors' names are clearly written in documents.

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Now, a nonprofit organization called The Institute for Primary Facts has put together an exhibit in New York City called The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room. Visitors can look at rows upon rows of printed-out files organized into binders. They can also see a timeline on the wall of the alleged friendship between Donald Trump and Epstein. A video on TikTok shows what it looks like and how very legitimate it is.

Source: Mega

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The Trump-Epstein Reading Room contains all of the released files.

The video explains that, in total, there are 3,437 files that were released to the public. Although people can read the files on the DOJ website, it's a lot to sift through, and the visual impact doesn't quite hit home from the computer screen compared to the real life Trump-Epstein Reading Room. In the TikTok, David Garrett, who is one of the organizers of the library, explains the purpose.

"DOJ didn't follow the law, right? They failed to redact names and identifying information of survivors and victims, and they did redact names of co-conspirators," he says. "What we wanted to do in the middle of all of this evidence of crimes, provide a way for us to think about and center the victims." He shows 1,400 battery-operated candles lit to represent the survivors and victims of Epstein's reported sex trafficking that he was waiting to go to trial at the time of his 2019 death.

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@therecount What would it look like if you printed out every page of the Epstein Files? The Trump-Epstein Reading Room has put all 3.5 million pages, bound together in 3,437 volumes of books, on display in a new exhibit that opens Friday in Tribeca. David Garrett, one of the organizers, says the goal is to push for the release of all of the files and make sure they are properly redacted to protect Epstein’s victims, not witnesses or co-conspirators. #trump #epstein #epsteinfiles #nyc #politics ♬ original sound - therecount

"What we hope for, and what we hope to advocate for, is to have not only all of the files released, but also to have them properly redacted so that it doesn't expose the names of victims or survivors, and also un-redact the names of witnesses and perpetrators and co-conspirators so that there is true transparency and that can promote real accountability," David adds in the video.

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How long is The Trump-Epstein Reading Room open?

The Trump-Epstein Reading Room isn't a permanent library open to the public, though that would be pretty useful in terms of having a way to physically read some of the files. To be fair, however, as David explains in the TikTok, it would take 24 hours of reading just to get through three of the binders of files.

FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room. Opening this Friday in NYC.



The magnitude of the evidence is impossible to ignore. Reserve your spot: https://t.co/6w5GkjYiJg pic.twitter.com/nfjORFj4XS — The Trump-Epstein Reading Room (@RedactedReading) May 6, 2026