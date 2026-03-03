A Walk of Shame Display Appears in Washington, D.C. Featuring People Connected to Jeffrey Epstein The display is featured in Farragut Square. By Niko Mann Updated March 3 2026, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @@WashingtonPost

A new display featuring people connected to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is on display in Washington, D.C. The Walk of Shame was displayed in Farragut Square on March 1, 2026, and it features stars with the names of people named in the Epstein Files in a similar fashion to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

According to The Washington Post, the Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame features the names of billionaires and politicians who were associated with Epstein. The late billionaire's star reads, "JEFFREY EPSTEIN CHILD SEX TRAFFICKER & RAPIST." His accomplice's star, Ghislaine Maxwell, reads "GHISLAINE MAXWELL CHILD SEX TRAFFICKER." Epstein died while awating trail in 2019, and Maxwell is currently serving 20 years inside a federal prison.

According to the Daily Beast, the display is only a five-minute walk from the White House, and each star has a QR code that can be scanned to open the Department of Justice documents linking the person in each star to the Epstein Files. Elon Musk has a star on the Walk of Shame, and his QR code opens to an email Epstein sent him in 2012. Epstein entertained many people on his private island, and he reportedly used the Island to get away with trafficking young girls.

"How many people will you be for the heli to the island?" wrote Esptein, to which the Tesla billionaire replied, "Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

Emily Hung from MS Now shared a video of the Walk of Shame on X with the caption, "A 'Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame' was put up in Farragut Square overnight. A QR code on each star links to an article about the person’s relation to Epstein or a document from the DOJ’s Epstein library. Names on other stars — Prince Andrew, William Barr, Bill Gates & Steve Bannon."

Prince Andrew admitted to having sex with one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, who was just 17 at the time. Virginia sued him for sex abuse, and he settled the lawsuit in 2022, per NPR. The prince was arrested in the U.K. on Feb. 9, 2026, for the "offence of misconduct in public office."

A “Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame” was put up in Farragut Square overnight. A QR code on each star links to an article about the person’s relation to Epstein or a document from the DOJ’s Epstein library



Names on other stars - Prince Andrew, William Barr, Bill Gates & Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/JzjGB6XPau — Emily Hung (@emilyhung_) March 1, 2026

Former President Bill Clinton is also in the Walk of Shame display. When testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 27, he claimed that he didnlt know about Epstein's crimes when he was associated with the pedophile financier. "I did nothing wrong," he said. "My brief acquaintance with Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light," he said, adding he wouldn't have flown on his plane if he "had any inkling of what he was doing.”

Victoria’s Secret founder and billionaire Les Wexner, late Apple founder Steve Jobs, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Trump-appointed Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, are also shown in the Walk of Shame display.