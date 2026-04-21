Trump's $166 Billion Tariff Refund Is a Mess — Here's What We Know “The U.S. government has to refund $166 billion in tariffs, PLUS interest. Trump said he would be paying Americans checks from tariffs and eventually even replace the income tax. So now not only are you not getting DOGE checks after he cancelled DOGE, you’re not getting tariff checks and paying the interests back on tariffs collected." By Srimoyee Dutta Updated April 21 2026, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s plan to generate revenue for the U.S., encourage businesses to invest in the U.S. industries rather than outsource to other countries, and resurrect the American economy by imposing tariffs fell through horribly. He has repeatedly referred to tariffs as "my favorite word" and "the most beautiful word in the dictionary" before his supporters. Now, the Supreme Court has announced that the tariffs are unlawful and ordered the Trump administration to refund the companies billions of dollars, all thanks to the President’s myopic strategy.

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Instead of strengthening the country’s economy, experts think that the Trump government has caused it significant damage. Even the small profit that was raised by the tariff payments is now being refunded with interest.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump

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The Supreme Court nullified Trump’s tariffs on more than 100 countries in February and called it an abuse of a president’s authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Trump administration will have to pay back $166 billion with 53 million shipments. Additionally, around 330,000 businesses that paid for his tariffs are expected to line up for refunds.

Will Regular Americans See Any of The Refund Money?

The Trump administration is gearing up to pay back importers, producers, and consumers who were affected by the short-sighted plan. On Monday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed a well-thought-out system, so the process can operate smoothly through the government’s refund portal. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tore into Donald Trump for thinking it through.

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“The U.S. government has to refund $166 billion in tariffs, PLUS interest. Trump said he would be paying Americans checks from tariffs and eventually even replace the income tax. So now not only are you not getting DOGE checks after he cancelled DOGE, you’re not getting tariff checks and paying the interests back on tariffs collected,” she wrote on X.

The U.S. government has to refund $166 billion in tariffs, PLUS interests.



Trump said he would be paying Americans checks from tariffs and eventually even replace the income tax.



So now not only are you not getting DOGE checks after he cancelled DOGE, you’re not getting tariff… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 20, 2026 Source: X MTG blasts Trump SOURCE: X/@FMRREPMTG

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“And you are also paying $2 billion a day for Trump and Netanyahu’s war in Iran. And you are paying on average $4 per gallon gas and inflation is rising again. The lack of humility and understanding of the struggle of regular Americans is astounding to me. Trump and his lackeys demand loyalty and name call and bully yet Americans struggle more and more,” she added.

The refund procedure is inherently complicated by the government’s own words. It has been estimated that it will take up to 4.43 million hours to process all the refund requests. Experts fear that consumers will end up with no refund at all.​

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In several cases, importers forwarded all or part of the cost to consumers. Now there is confusion whether consumers should apply for refunds, or if importers should give some of the refunds to thousands of consumers. The portal provides no useful information regarding this confusion.

Exactly two months after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s most sweeping tariffs, American importers, who are owed $166 billion in refunds plus interest, can begin applying for reimbursement through a new US Customs and Border Protection portal.… pic.twitter.com/AmZGbMHEtL — CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2026 Source: X Trump administration begins refund procedure SOURCE: X/@CNN

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Then there are also cases of direct international shipments, where the tariff was paid by the shipper and passed along to the final customer. FedEx has said that it would try to pass along refunds. Costco has sung a similar tune and has said that it would use the refunds to decrease prices to consumers, according to The New York Times.