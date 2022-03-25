Logo
'Tu Cara Me Suena' cast
Source: Univision

Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Univision's 'Tu Cara Me Suena'

By

Mar. 25 2022, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Univision's reality music competition Tu Cara Me Suena is back for another season, and fans can expect a star-studded lineup.

The series follows a group of eight celebrities as they transform into music icons. Every week, this group of actors, singers, and TV personalities will learn choreography and deliver impressive performances as different artists while raising money for their dedicated charities.

Hosted by Rafael Araneda and Ana Brenda Contreras, the celebrity impressions on Tu Cara Me Suena will be judged by Victor Manuelle, Eden Muñoz, Charytín, and Angélica Vale.

So, what celebrities are joining the cast in 2022? Keep reading to find out how to follow them on Instagram!

Ninel Conde

Ninel Conde
Source: Univision

Fans will recognize Mexican actress and singer Ninel Conde from telenovelas such as Luz Clarita, Rebelde, and En Tierras Salvajes. Ninel has also released several albums including "El Bombón Asesino."

Instagram: @ninelconde

Manny Cruz

Manny Cruz
Source: Univision

Singer and producer Manny Cruz is known for his merengue "Santo Domingo," and before appearing on Tu Cara Me Suena, he has collaborated with Latin artists such as Elvis Crespo and Miriam Cruz.

Instagram: @mannycruzrd

Christian Daniel

Christian Daniel
Source: Univision

Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Christian Daniel has had some major hits in his music career. His song "Si Tu Te Vas" is currently topping the charts in Puerto Rico.

Instagram: @christiandanielmusic

Kika Edgar

Kika Edgar
Source: Univision

Kika Edgar is a triple threat! The Mexican singer, actress, and dancer has an accomplished ballet career, as well as five best-selling solo albums. No wonder she has been called "La Nueva Gran Intérprete de Mexico" ("The New Great Performer of Mexico").

Instagram: @kikaedgar

Helen Ochoa

Helen Ochoa
Source: Univision

Singer Helen Ochoa started her career in the Regional Mexican genre with the release her of debut song "Si te Desperte" in 2014.

Instagram: @helen_ochoa

Sherlyn

Sherlyn
Source: Univision

Singer and actress Sherlyn started her career at a young age, first as a member of the group K.I.D.S. and then in telenovelas, including Marisol, Clase 406, and Camaleones. She is also the proud mom of a son named André.

Instagram: @sherlyny

Michael Stuart

Michael Stuart
Source: Univision

Puerto Rican salsa singer and actor Michael Stuart started as Marc Anthony's backup singer before dropping his debut album "Cuento de la Vecinidad" in 1996. Since then, Michael has released several more albums including "Subeme el Volumen" and "Back to da Barrio," which is a salsa album of reggaeton hits.

Instagram: @michaelstuartofficial

Yahir

Yahir
Source: Univision

Mexican singer-songwriter and actor Yahir has had a very successful music career and also has some experience in reality TV. He was one of the judges on the first season of Mexico's version of The Voice.

Instagram: @yahirmusic

Tu Cara Me Suena premieres Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST on Univision.

