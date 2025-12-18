Late Influencer Tucker Genal's Ex-Girlfriend Posted a Moving Tribute — And Later Deleted It Cortney received backlash on her tribute posts for Tucker. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 18 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: TikTok @tuckergenal / Instagram @cortneycgibson

TikTok influencer Tucker Genal's final post was a video showing a photo from each month of the past year. He captioned it, "Wish I could relive some of these moments twice." He sadly died hours later, on Dec. 11, 2025, by suicide at his Los Angeles residence. He was just 31 years old.

Tucker's brothers, Carson and Conner, often joined him in TikTok videos where they did skits, viral challenges, and table games. The brothers posted a touching tribute post for Tucker. Tucker's ex-girlfriend, Cortney Gibson, also posted a tribute post, but later deleted it after apparently receiving backlash. This led many to wonder what happened between them.

Who was Tucker Genal's girlfriend?

Tucker Genal was dating fellow influencer Cortney Gibson, who often posts dance, lip-sync, and trending content videos on TikTok and Instagram. They broke up earlier in 2025, but didn't specify reasons for the split. Tucker addressed the breakup with a video posted on Nov. 16, 2025, titled "Courtney Gibson Breakup: Navigating Emotional Moments," but didn't say why the breakup occurred.

In Cortney's now-deleted tribute post, she wrote, "Dear Jesus, I pray over Tucker and his family during this time. I ask that you welcome Tucker and swing the gates of heaven wide open for him. Please surround his family with peace and comfort beyond all understanding, Lord."

Cortney continued, "Give them strength and courage to keep moving forward in Jesus’ name ... Jesus, thank you for bringing Tucker into my life and for showing me what true kindness and compassion look like. My life will be forever changed by the beautiful memories I shared with him."

She ended the tribute by saying, "Tucker showed me what deep love feels like, and through that, I learned how important it is to share that love with as many people as possible ... Jesus, thank you for being merciful and greater than any problem we may face. In Jesus’ name, amen."

A Reddit post shows that Tucker's brothers commented on Cortney's tribute posts, arguing that she was posting for clout.

A Reddit post revealed upset comments on Cortney's now-deleted tribute posts. One comment, from Caitlyn Rae, chastizes Cortney for how she apparently acted prior to Tucker's passing. Tucker's brothers didn't seem happy to see her tribute posts at all, either. In the screenshots from the Instagram post, Carson wrote, "So now your phone works," followed by Conner's comment, "But when he's calling you, and you know he needs help, you couldn't answer."

Another person wrote, "Oh, so now you give him attention," and a comment from Connor reads, "The craziest part is you've not reached out to either of us ONCE, but you felt you should post this?" He also said, "Delete this. You do not get to use our brother for attention, not after how you treated him."

When Carson said, "So now your phone works," and another social media user encouraged him to explain further, he wrote, "He called her over 150 times, and she never answered." It's impossible to know exactly what the dynamics were between Cortney and Tucker, and what had been going on with him before his tragic death. As his final post shows, social media doesn't tell the full story.