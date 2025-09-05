The Gregarious and Always Colorful Baddie Winkle Is Dead at 97 — Here's What We Know "Yesterday, an era ended and a star ascended." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 5 2025, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@baddiewinkle

Sometimes when you say RIP to a real one, the real part can be up for debate. That is not the case for everyone's favorite dazzling influencer Baddie Winkle, whose real name was Helen Van Winkle. The effervescent great-grandmother who could put Roy G. Biv to shame is dead at 97, leaving behind a digital footprint that will inspire people for years to come.

Baddie got her start on X (formerly Twitter), but really blew up when she joined Instagram. That's where she started getting the attention of artists like Drake and Miley Cyrus, who endorsed the rap-loving granny with the youthful heart of gold. Pretty soon, she became the face for the streetwear label Dimepiece. That was just the beginning. Sadly, Baddie Winkle died at the age of 97, but her antics will live forever. Here's what we know about the cause of death.

Baddie Winkle's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

In a post to Baddie's Instagram, her great-granddaughter revealed that the never-compromising influencer died on Sept. 4, 2025. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. "Yesterday, an era ended and a star ascended," she wrote. The post went on to say she was "joy, rebellion, and tenderness wrapped in one. The crown is eternal, and her love on many realms will live forever." Baddie's great-granddaughter said this is not a goodbye, but rather a see ya later.

The comments were flooded with condolences and appreciation for a woman who broke enough glass ceilings to make prisms from the shattered pieces. "She was iconic," commented Paris Hilton. "Sending love." Angie Beyincé, Beyonce and Solange's cousin, wrote that she loved Baddie's light and energy: "She was an inspiration and joy to all her IG community. So thankful she shared her essence with the world."