Drake Sparks Fake Abs Rumors After the Rapper Shares Instagram Selfie

Fans are asking if a new picture of Drake is fake after the "Trust Issues" rapper shared a topless selfie on Instagram featuring his toned physique. The recording artist shared the photograph on June 28, and the picture sparked a rumor that Drake has fake abs.

The Instagram post also includes a video of Drake on a jog. The selfie shows Drake posing in front of a mirror behind a full bar with multiple bottles of liquor, prompting one of his 142 million followers to reply, "The abs do not match the body." Drake captioned the post, "I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it 'til they get it right from the type who just … type."



Drake's fake abs rumors are running the internet.

After Drake shared the selfies featuring his allegedly toned core, the internet ran wild with rumors that he has fake abs in the Instagram picture. Several fans left comments underneath his post questioning the authenticity of the picture. One fan joked, "Arm definition surgery is next month?" Another replied, "Shoulders, biceps, traps, and legs sold separately." Another comment read, "Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n tri lol."

One fan remarked that Drake may have had surgery to obtain his perfect abs. "Definitely surgery. The belly button is too perfect." One fan called the rapper by his legal name — Aubrey Drake Graham — while leaving a comment under the post. "The belly button is a dead giveaway. You’re not beating the BBL allegations, Aubrey." "Drake bought himself a new set of abs and everyone is clowning him," wrote a user on Reddit.

According to Page Six, the Canadian rapper has been roasted in the past for allegedly having plastic surgery. After rumors spread that Drake had a BBL (Brazilian butt lift), rapper Rick Ross called him "BBL Drizzy."

Other comments dragging the rapper included one accusing the recording artist of faking his workout as well as his abs. “Boy, stop playing! The only place you ran was to the surgeon." Another fan replied, "We're selling them through the 3D printer. Lmk if you know somebody tryna look like the Hulk or Bandman Kevo." After another fan joked that Drake also bought his large, um, package, One fan replied, "He paid for that too, lol." Other comments included GIFs of folks having their abs painted on.

Several fans defended the recording artist, but it only led to more shade for Drake and his abs. "Aubrey, I can’t keep defending you," noted one. "Arms just flabby," added another. "Six pack surgery, then filming a 30-yard jog is wild," joked one. "He probably has to sit in the sun so the abs can bake in," added another.