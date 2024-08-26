Home > Television “Over One Phone Call?!” — These Beloved TV Series Were Canceled Way Too Soon Which one of these were you saddest to see get axed? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 26 2024, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: NBC

TV Shows That Fans Believe Were Canceled Too Soon

Source: Netflix

Television series are being canceled all of the time — and it usually just boils down to money. There are some shows folks believe ended up on the chopping block way too soon, and folks in this Reddit thread put up a few honorable mentions that you may agree with.

Article continues below advertisement

'Mindhunter'

Source: Netflix

Mindhunter arrived at a time when folks' collective fascination with true crime was at an all-time high, and many were upset when it was canceled. However, it was reported in January of 2024 that the Se7en director has indeed renewed a multi-year deal with Netflix, so Mindhunter could very well be back on the table.

'Sliders'

Source: Fox

If you were a fan of mid-'90s science fiction shows, then you probably watched Sliders. Unfortunately, the series was canceled in 2000 before fans could get a definitive answer as to what happened to the wormhole travelers who found themselves jumping between a slew of different realities.

Article continues below advertisement

'Santa Clarita Diet'

Source: Netflix

Another Netflix cancellation that befuddled Redditors, one user wrote that while they understood the show was probably expensive to produce, they just couldn't believe the streaming giant was able to foot the bill. They said that the original storyline plus the "chemistry between Barrymore and Olyphant" was just too good.

Article continues below advertisement

'Freaks and Geeks'

Source: NBC

It's hard to imagine an American TV series that has as much of a rabid fanbase after being canceled after only one season as Freaks and Geeks. The series featured a slew of actors who ultimately went on to have massive careers, including its director Judd Apatow. But its relatively low ratings on NBC paired with its "unique tone" and creative differences with the network (even if there weren't a lot of specific notes) ended up with the show getting axed.

Article continues below advertisement

'Dead Like Me'

Source: Showtime

There's a bit of mystery surrounding what many Dead Like Me fans say was the show's premature end. There's been debate about the show's viewership. While some wrote that the show wasn't hitting great numbers in its second season, others wrote that this wasn't necessarily the case. Eagle-eyed fans spotted interviews from those involved with the show who said that there were some on-set issues that could've attributed to Dead Like Me's demise as well.

Article continues below advertisement

'1899'

Source: Netflix

Netflix's science fiction series 1899 is a series many believe was canceled way too soon. And while there are plenty of spoilers online and Easter eggs that let folks know what happened to the 1899 ship and its passengers who ended up off course on a vessel bound for America, that still didn't soften the blow for fans who wanted to see how production was going to have things turn out.

Article continues below advertisement

'GLOW'

Source: Netflix

The Netflix dramedy series about the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling who launched their own professional sports entertainment promotion was a fan favorite. Unfortunately, its fourth season was part of Netflix's coronavirus chopping block. The crew was purportedly three weeks into filming when they received the news that production would be halted due to government-mandated stay-at-home and social distancing orders implemented in response to the foment created by coronavirus. Alison Brie calls its cancellation "the great heartbreak of [her] career."

Article continues below advertisement

'Deadwood'

Source: HBO

According to this Vulture piece, Deadwood's cancellation wasn't directly attributed to low ratings — apparently, they were doing just well enough to give the show a five-season run, as creator David Milch envisioned. However, a phone call between Milch and Chris Albrecht, who is currently head of Starz Distribution but previously was Chairman and CEO of HBO ended up turning its fourth season sour.

Article continues below advertisement

'Firefly'

Source: Fox

The single season Joss Whedon directed science fiction western, which many viewers believe had at least a bit of an influence on the vision for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy films, has been called the "holy grail of canceled shows" by Paste Magazine. Mind Matters attributes its cancellation to its time slot, poor marketing, and the network's lack of understanding of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

'Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23'

Source: ABC

The original comedy series, despite having a great cast including Krysten Ritter, James Van Der Beek, Liza Lapira, Eric Andre, and others, ran for two seasons on ABC. However, it seems that ratings cut the show short before fans could get any more episodes. James Van Der Beek said as much on Twitter when the news broke out. He urged fans not to pile hate on ABC for the decision and instead congratulated the network for taking a chance on it in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Name Is Earl'

Source: NBC

Greg Garcia spoke to Reddit in an AMA about the show's cancellation before its fifth season. He says that he intentionally asked the network if it was OK for him to end on a cliffhanger, so he could know whether or not he could put more of a definitive ending for fans. They told him he was good to go, but that ended up not being the case.

Article continues below advertisement

'Reaper'

Source: CW

Reaper chronicles Sam Oliver's life as a soul collector for the Devil — he goes around trying to retrieve the souls of folks who've escaped from Hell for the Prince of Darkness himself. It was nearly revived after its network didn't pick it up after two seasons, but no one ended up saving it.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Knick'

Source: Cinemax