Apparently, Jana Duggar Made Some Big Career Plans Before Her Unexpected Wedding

In the years leading up to Jana Duggar's wedding to now-husband Stephen Wissman, the oldest Duggar daughter worked overtime to field questions about her future plans. Did she want to get married? How did she feel about her younger sisters courting and marrying their partners in quick succession? What were her plans for her future if she didn't get married? And now, fans know she had a plan in place for herself that included nursing school.

Prior to marrying Stephen, Jana was enrolled in nursing school near where she lived at home in Arkansas. But now that she's married with plans to move to Nebraska where Stephen lives, what does that mean for her education? And, in the long run, what does that mean for any career plans Jana might have for herself?

Jana Duggar was in nursing school before her wedding.

Although Jana's social media posts before her wedding suggested her work on fixing up a tiny house on her parents' property and gardening filled her free time, apparently, she was working on her education under the radar. Jana shared with People that she enrolled in college in 2023 and wondered if it might be something she was looking for but hadn't known it.

"That's been another interest of mine," she told the outlet. "And I was like, 'You know what? Maybe this is more of the calling that I would be doing, and let me just pour myself into something.'" But apparently, being in contact with Stephen was also something that enabled Jana to explore what sort of "callings" she might have.

Jana Duggar was also on the Dean's List.

Jana was enrolled at Northwest Arkansas Community College, where she studied nursing. She was also on the Dean's List, according to online records. It could mean she's still serious about her education, even if she needs to take time off to enjoy newlywed bliss.

A two year program would have likely earned Jana an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing (ADN) if she had finished her studies. From there, her options would be to apply for nursing jobs at hospitals or in medical offices. If Jana didn't finish her education at nursing school in Arkansas, she could choose to find a similar program in Nebraska.

Will Jana Duggar enroll in nursing school in Nebraska?

Jana hasn't shared publicly if she plans to enroll in school again once her move to Nebraska is complete. And if we're going by the history of other women in her family, she might opt to settle into marriage in a way that includes having children quickly after her honeymoon. But she could enroll in another nursing program in the state of Nebraska to get her degree and nursing license there.