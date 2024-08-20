Jill Duggar's Absence From Jana Duggar's Wedding Party Ignites Social Media Buzz

In July 2024, rumors began swirling that Jana Duggar was engaged — and they were right on the money! On August 15, the eldest Duggar daughter married Stephen Wissman in an elegant Arkansas ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends.

While Jana's wedding party included many of her siblings, Jill (Duggar) Dillard appeared to be missing from any and all special roles. Naturally, this has left numerous fans wondering if Jill was even present at Jana's big day. Well, was she? Let's find out.

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jill Duggar, and Jana Duggar.

So, was Jill Duggar at Jana Duggar's wedding?

Despite speculation that Jill skipped Jana's wedding, she was, in fact, in attendance! On August 20, James Duggar posted three photos from Jana's big day on Instagram, including a big family snapshot that featured Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard.

Although she didn't play a major role in her sister's wedding, Jill did publicly address Jana's wedding. On August 16, just one day after Jana and Stephen exchanged vows, the mom of three posted about the wedding on her Instagram Story. She excitedly wrote, "My sister is married!! Congratulations @janamduggar and @stephenwissmann. 💒💍."

Even with that clarified, fans in the "Duggars Snark" subreddit are still curious to know why Jill was the only Duggar sister not chosen as one of Jana's bridesmaids. One Reddit user assumed that Jill either "didn't want to be in the wedding party" or wasn't included, possibly due to Jim Bob's influence in funding the wedding.

"I always thought Jana and Jill were thrown together because they were the oldest [two] girls, not because they were all that close," a second Redditor speculated. "Nothing in the last few years suggests there's any special relationship between them."

Another person said, "I think that Jill's book had something to do with Jana not including her in the wedding. With Jana being the last of the adult girls (excluding Johannah) to leave the nest, she probably grew more attached to her parents than the others were. So, she may have felt slighted by Jill's book in some way just like her parents were."

After Jana's wedding, Derick promoted a revised edition of his and Jill's book.

Speaking of Jill's memoir, Counting the Cost, Derick took to Instagram on Friday, August 16, to announce an updated edition of the book. "An edited/updated release of our book is set to drop soon!" Derick wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the memoir. "Stay on the lookout and get your copy where books are sold."

As expected, the Instagram post didn't go over well — Derick's comment section quickly filled with fans criticizing him for promoting the book so soon after Jana's wedding. "No, y'all are just hungry for money," one fan wrote. "Why are you taking a moment away from Jana?

A second Instagram user commented, "I love y’all, but your publicity team isn't doing you right. This is Jana's time." "I'm guessing there is beef over Jana's wedding for you to post this today," a third person said. "Incredibly insensitive. Let her have her moment."

Another person replied, "So tacky to post this. Let Jana have her day. Typical Derick." "Why announce your book the week your [sister-in-law] got married?" a fifth Instagram user asked. "Couldn't you wait and not try to get attention? Girl bye! [These] next few months will be about Jana, she deserves it!"