'Twin Love' Is a New Reality Dating Show That Is Double the Fun — Let's Meet the Cast Nikki and Brie Garcia are two of the most famous twins in the world. They're helping other twins find love in a new reality dating show 'Twin Love.'

The bond between identical twins is special and one that other people often have difficulty understanding. It's not unusual for twins to prioritize each other, even to the detriment of a romantic relationship. On the outside, it might seem codependent but on the inside, identical twins are close in a way that others simply can't fathom and might never experience.

That's why Nikki and Brie Garcia, who were once known as The Bella Twins, have decided to help a group of identical twins find their matches. In Prime's reality dating show Twin Love, 14 sets of identical twins have been split up to see if their "inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires," per the series's logline. Some of these twins have never been apart. Will this impact their choices? Only time will tell. In the meantime, let's get to know these twins.

Wittnay and Brittnay James

Brittnay and Whittnay James are so connected, that talking at the same time is the norm. These 26-year-olds hail from Atlanta, Ga. where they work as bottle service models. It's pretty hard to separate them physically and even more difficult to separate them from each other. They have both been single for four years, but are hoping to change that. Sadly, Brittnay and Wittnay lost their mother to cancer when they were only 12 years old, which meant relying on each other even more.

Sabella and Hanna Radostitz

Sabella and Hanna Radostitz are on the show to find their person and for both of them, this could be their first real relationship. While Hanna has had her fair share of situationships, Sabella has never had anything approaching serious. This could be particularly hard on Sabella who relies more on her sister. They live together and spend almost every waking minute together. So, finding partners who can accept that could prove to be challenging. They have never spent a day apart.

Morgan and Madison Ramsey

Morgan and Madison Ramsey may be from a small town in Georgia, but they have big dreams when it comes to finding love. At the age of 29, they are finally ready to take the relationship plunge. They are looking for someone who understands their twin bond and who could empathize more than another twin? Madison's last boyfriend didn't understand their twin vibes so he had to go. Morgan hasn't dated since college. Fingers crossed they find someone who gets it.

Jair and Micquel (Mickey) Bernier

Jair and Mickey Bernier were raised by a single mom who they credit for making them the men they are today. These two Philadelphia boxing coaches run a business together where fighting is actually part of the job, just not with each other. Now they are fighting for true love. These 26-year-olds claim being a twin is actually an asset when it comes to dating. If they can tackle problems with each other, they can tackle problems with anyone.

Seth and Luke Banks

Ideally, Seth and Luke Banks would end up in relationships where everyone is each other's best friend. They want to travel the world with each other and their significant others. Basically, they want two gals who are as close to each other as they are. These fellas have differing interests but they come together over golf. Now they want to find links outside the golf course. They are super into family and they each want to start one of their own.

Cameron and Ceara McKegney

When asked by Nikki and Brie how someone could tell Cameron and Ceara McKegney apart, Cameron wasted no time letting them know that Ceara has fake breasts. Other than that, these Charlotte, N.C. natives are interested in men and not boys. At 24 years old, they've been through the ringer with family issues that contributed to trust issues in their relationships. Fellas, it's time to grow up!

Samir and Samer Akel

Originally from Syria, Samer and Samir Akel are the proud owners of six restaurants in Los Angeles. And while they are happy feeding the city, they are personally hungry for love. At the age of 32, these brothers are the oldest cast members but everyone knows wisdom usually comes with age. Samer and Samir are tired of gold diggers and just want something real.

David and Aaron Cabello

Aaron and David Cabello started the first Black-owned food delivery service in the U.S., which means business usually comes first. Aaron is more of a skeptic and struggles with the idea of true love while David is willing to wear his heart on his sleeve as long as he can keep up his stringent work ethic. Neither of them are super into monogamy but maybe they just haven't met the right twins yet.

Zoie and Baelee Bogart

At 22 years old, Zoie and Baelee Bogart are somewhat on the young side in terms of finding their forever person. Neither of them has ever had a boyfriend and they certainly have never told someone they loved them. Baelee is the more experienced of the two, but that isn't saying much for these relatively naive twins. Zoie isn't shy about the fact that she's a virgin, which makes this situation fairly unorthodox.

Matthew and Andrew Beatty

Matthew and Andrew Beatty are a bundle of infectious energy but they want any potential girlfriends to know they are definitely more than their bro personas suggest. They were born into a military family in Germany which means moving around was the norm. While this is great in terms of making new friends easily, it didn't help when it came to maintaining a romantic relationship. However, these two nomadic fashion-obsessed siblings are definitely ready to settle down.

Ally and Shelby Baker

Ally and Shelby Baker are no stranger to pigs, and we don't mean the people they have dated. This dynamic duo grew up on a farm in Colorado where animals ran wild. Despite loving where they grew up, these sisters wanted something bigger for themselves. They are into a big city and are searching for a bigger love.

Morgaine and Rhiannon Smith

Take a quick trip across the pond to find Morgaine and Rhiannon Smith. Born in Scotland and raised in Virginia, they finally found themselves permanently living in Manchester, David Beckham's former home. That doesn't mean either of them are looking for a couple of hooligans. These lasses are serious about snagging the right leannans (that's Gaelic for boyfriends).

Maddie and Gaby Capozza

Gaby and Maddie Capozza describe themselves as demisexuals. According to the Cleveland Clinic, demisexuality is a "sexual orientation in which a person feels sexually attracted to someone only after they’ve developed a close emotional bond with them." This means any guys looking to hook up on the first date won't get very far. Gaby and Maddie are more interested in someone's initial energy.

Akash “Kush” and Krish “Luv” Chandani

