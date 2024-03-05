Home > Gaming > Twitch Here's Why You Can't Use Your Free Prime Subscription on Twitch There are some fixes to this issue, but you may have to open a ticket with Twitch's support team instead. By Sara Belcher Mar. 5 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Though you can technically watch just about any streamer on Twitch for free, if you want the perks that come with being a subscriber to your favorite streamer, you may be looking at a monthly charge. That is unless you have Amazon Prime. Anyone with an Amazon Prime account should get one free subscription per month, though there are plenty of Twitch users who are having issues using their free Prime subscription, as it's not showing up. Here are a few methods to help you fix that.

Why is my Twitch Prime subscription not showing up?

There are a variety of reasons why your Twitch Prime subscription may not be showing up when you go to subscribe to your favorite Twitch creator. For starters, you should make sure that you're not on a trial of Amazon Prime or a member of someone else's household. Now that Amazon allows users to share the benefits of an Amazon Prime account with others in their household, if you're a beneficiary of someone else's Amazon Prime account, you can't use the free Prime subscription.

Source: Twitch What some users are seeing (top) versus how it should look to use your Prime subscription

If this isn't the case, you'll also want to make sure that your Prime account is active and that you have it linked to your Twitch account. To ensure it's linked, open Prime Gaming and select "Connect your Twitch account." From here, you should log into both your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts, and they should be linked. If they're already linked, try unlinking and relinking them to see if there's still an issue.

If you've ensured that both accounts are connected and active, then it may be an issue with your browser's cache or cookies. This is different for every browser, so you'll want to look up where to access this for whatever browser you use. Clearing your browser's cache and cookies will log you out of everything, so expect to have to log back in when you go back to your Twitch and Prime accounts.

If this still doesn't do the trick, then you may need to disable your browser's extensions to see if one of them is preventing you from using the Prime subscription. Again, this is different for every browser, so you'll want to look up how to disable them for whatever browser you're using.

Submit a ticket with Twitch support if you're still having issues.

Though one of the above options usually works, if you're still having issues using your Prime subscription with Twitch, then you may have to reach out to Twitch support to get additional assistance. To do this, go to the Twitch help page and select "Contact us," then "Prime Gaming." Under "Issues," you should be able to select "Subscribe to channel with Prime Gaming."