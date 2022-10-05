Is Prime Gaming Free With Amazon Prime? Here's What to Know

While Prime Gaming can be seen as the base package for games on Amazon, Luna and the subsequent Luna Games catalogs open players up a wider range of gaming options at the cost of additional subscriptions. While Prime Gaming offers a strong basics catalog with currently Fall Guys, Madden 23, and in-game content for free-to-play games like Apex Legends and Pokémon GO, Luna with Prime Gaming offers specific catalogs the likes of Ubisoft+, Luna+, and the Retro gaming channel.