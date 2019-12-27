'Flirty Dancing' Choreographer Tyce Diorio Has Worked With the Biggest A-List Stars in Hollywood

Taking a page from the popular U.K. series, Fox is combining dance and dating in a new reality show called Flirty Dancing. Singles will learn a dance routine and will perform it on their first date with a complete stranger. Move over, Tinder. There is a new way to find love. Without ever verbally speaking, these individuals are looking to form a connection and will be using their bodies to do all of the talking.

At the end, the contestant will choose between his/her two potential love interests. The dance-dating reality show is hosted by Jenna Dewan and will feature a slew of top choreographers in the industry. One of the biggest choreographers who has signed onto the project is the legendary Tyce Diorio.

Source: Getty

"In the rehearsal process, they have to get a lot of choreography in a little bit of time," he said in the trailer for the new series. "You really see these people unravel and you'll hear what really makes them tick." Keep reading to find out more about the award-winning choreographer. Tyce Diorio reveals why he wanted to be a part of Flirty Dancing.

"[Executive producer and showrunner] Mike Yurchuk and [producer] Mike Riccio told me this show is going to be about real people," he explained to Dance Network about joining another reality series. "Once I heard that I was even more intrigued because the person looking for love is going to learn a piece of choreography. The intention of the choreography is unique in the sense that you have to create chemistry between two people."

He added: "So the choreography has to be built around the idea that this is not just dance for dance. It's about two human beings coming together, literally meeting and locking eyes and energy for the first time." You may know Tyce from another popular reality show.

Source: Fox

This is not the first time the New York City native signed on to choreograph for a Fox reality show. If you're a fan of the long-running dance competition series, So You Think You Can Dance, then you know Tyce has been attached to the series for 13 seasons. He has even won an Emmy for his work on the program.

Aside from choreographing for aspiring dancers on SYTYCD, Tyce has worked with A-list celebs such as Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and many more. He also has credited roles in the films 13 Going on 30, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Showgirls.

Source: Getty