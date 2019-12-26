What Happened to Penny, the Woman Who Got the Botched Abortion in 'Dirty Dancing'?

Dirty Dancing, the original film and not the laughably abominable ABC remake, is about as classic as classic films get. Sure, it's got a weird relationship between a young woman and an older dance instructor who's more like a traveling gypsy than a "bonafide" boyfriend material dude, but let's not concern ourselves with that.

The movie, despite its title, wasn't about dancing, it was more about abortion, and that has everything to do with what happened to Penny.