Tyler Baltierra Comments on His Bulkier Frame in Instagram Post About Working Out

Longtime stars in the Teen Mom franchise are no strangers to internet trolls and scrutiny from fans and critics alike. But the moms aren't the only ones subjected to this, and Tyler Baltierra is evidence of that after he shared a workout selfie on Instagram and dealt with an influx of negativity from those who saw it and felt they should slide into his DMs right away.

In his post on his Instagram Stories, Tyler wrote that "this is the heaviest" he has ever been, but in a way that suits him. However, users on social media immediately claimed that the photo was doctored in some way, and according to Tyler on Instagram, some of those same users felt the need to approach him personally about the post. Regardless of what kind of attention Tyler has intended to receive after sharing the photo, he definitely made an impact on some followers.

Tyler Baltierra shared a new workout selfie on Instagram.

On Oct. 27, Tyler shared a selfie on his Instagram Stories. In the text on the screen with the photo, he wrote about how he is "lookin a little wider these days." But, due to his workout regimen, that seems to be the whole point. And he has shared other photos of himself in the past, with and without a shirt, to show off his workout progress.

"This is the heaviest I've ever been, but not the worst I've ever looked, in my opinion," Tyler wrote. "So far this bulk has been my best one yet!" Despite Tyler's positivity about his look and wider than usual shoulders in the picture, users on social media shared the photo to give their two cents on what Tyler looks like in it. On Reddit, some users compared the image to Pepe the King Prawn from Muppets Tonight. Another user wrote, "He absolutely edited that photo. Why he didn't edit his head to match, I don't know."

Another user in the same thread pointed out that there is evidence of the photo being heavily edited. "The bed is also bent!" They wrote. "Such a bad Photoshop too." And that was the sentiment shared by several other users too.

Tyler responded to fans about his workout post on Instagram.

Unfortunately for Tyler, the discussion about his Instagram photo didn't end on Reddit or other social media platforms. Because he later shared a screenshot of a DM he received in which someone wrote, "Too much. It looks fake. Please stop" and "What? That is ewww — so you think it looks good? Genuinely curious."