'Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra Opens Up About Carly Making a "Choice" Someday About Seeing Her

Longtime fans of the Teen Mom franchise know the ins and outs of Catelynn Baltierra and husband Tyler Baltierra's adoption story. They first appeared on 16 and Pregnant, where they tearfully placed birth daughter Carly for adoption and said goodbye to her in the hospital. Since then, Carly has appeared on TV from time to time, though her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa prefer to allow her privacy from cameras. So when Catelynn opened up about Carly in an update of sorts on Instagram, her comments were flooded with thoughts from her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

While some still believe Catelynn and Tyler should give Brandon and Teresa their distance while raising Carly, others support Catelynn's struggle. The adoption was supposed to be open, with regular visits, at least according to Tyler and Catelynn on Teen Mom. But they also shared on the show and on social media that, over the years, the visits became fewer and farther in between. Now, Catelynn says she wants Carly to know someday how hard she fought to be in her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Catelynn Baltierra shared an update on her relationship with Carly.

On Instagram, Catelynn shared a TikTok from a woman whose own story as a birth mom is one that Catelynn apparently relates to. In the TikTok, the woman talks about how society "caters to adoptive parents" and how birth parents' feelings aren't considered. Catelynn wrote in the caption under the shared video that "every single she said hit me and is so accurate."

Catelynn also wrote that someday, "Carly will be around to see our side and have all the facts from our side and make her choice." She added that she plans to show Carly texts and letters and the instances in which she tried to be there for her. Which includes, according to Catelynn, being honest with Carly about being "shut down" when trying to see her time after time.

Article continues below advertisement

Catelynn also pointed out that the decision to prevent visits with Carly affects her entire family, including Tyler and their three daughters. And over the years, both Catelynn and Tyler have received backlash for sharing photos of Carly against her parents' wishes and for speaking out against Brandon and Teresa. But Catelynn makes it clear in her post that this isn't meant to "bash" them in any way and she does refer to Brandon and Teresa as "her parents."