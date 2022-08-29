Tyler Stanaland Is Starring on 'Selling the OC' — What's His Net Worth?
Now that Netflix subscribers have been binge-watching the first season of Selling the OC, fans are curious to know more about the cast members of the popular reality TV show. Selling the OC certainly follows the same patterns as Selling Sunset, although they are focused on two different California cities.
In Selling Sunset, the workers are handling real estate throughout the greater Los Angeles area. In Selling the OC, the real estate agents are dealing with beachside estates. Tyler Stanaland is one of the real estate agents making waves on the show. What is his net worth?
What is ‘Selling the OC’ star Tyler Stanaland‘s net worth?
There are conflicting reports about where Tyler‘s net worth falls in 2022. Popular Net Worth reports that he is currently worth $350,000. News Unzip states that he has an approximate net worth of $4 to $5 million. Sarkariplans says his net worth is $15 million. With such a wide range, it’s unclear where Tyler’s net worth actually stands.
Until he reveals a few more details about his current financial status, it’s somewhat of a mystery at this time. What we do know is that he’s a real estate agent, newfound reality TV star on Netflix, model, social media influencer, and competitive surfer.
What about Tyler Stanaland‘s wife, Brittany Snow? What is her net worth?
Tyler is married to actress Brittany Snow. Most people might recognize her from her long list of movies and TV shows, including the Pitch Perfect franchise from 2012 until 2017 where she showed off her vocal talents.
She also landed roles in movies such as John Tucker Must Die, Someone Great, and Hairspray. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brittany has a net worth of $9 million. Tyler popped the question and asked her to marry him in 2019. They officially tied the knot in 2020.
Here’s what else fans should know about Tyler Stanaland from 'Selling the OC' on Netflix.
Tyler isn’t the first member of his family to work in the real estate business. According to his bio on the official Oppenheim Group website, he is a fifth-generation realtor. He lives in Laguna Beach and knows everything there is to know about real estate in Orange County.
What might sound complicated to some comes easy for Tyler in this realm. When he was only 18 years old, he got his real estate license while also balancing his time as a professional surfer.
Tyler's surfing career opened up many doors for him to travel to different places around the world. Travel experience isn't something everyone has. When he was ready to settle back into the real estate game, he knew he wanted to work in the luxury market.
The reason Tyler stands out among other real estate agents is that he takes his time and does his research. One of his goals is to successfully carry on his family's legacy — and it’s something he’s accomplishing with every sale he closes.
