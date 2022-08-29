Tyler Stanaland Is Starring on 'Selling the OC' — What's His Net Worth?

Tyler is married to actress Brittany Snow. Most people might recognize her from her long list of movies and TV shows, including the Pitch Perfect franchise from 2012 until 2017 where she showed off her vocal talents.

She also landed roles in movies such as John Tucker Must Die, Someone Great, and Hairspray. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brittany has a net worth of $9 million. Tyler popped the question and asked her to marry him in 2019. They officially tied the knot in 2020.