Fans Are Already Eager for a 'Selling the OC's Reunion, but Will They Get One?

Fans will recall that Selling Sunset didn't begin to have reunion episodes until Season 5, and in an ironic twist, the first footage of Selling the OC was revealed during this reunion episode.

However, that isn't to say there couldn't be a reunion, but so far, it looks unlikely. The Selling Sunset reunion episode was released two weeks after the season, so if there is a chance at a Selling the OC reunion, fans should keep an eye out around Sept. 7, 2022.