'Selling the OC's' Alexandra Rose Shares Her Feelings on a Second Season (EXCLUSIVE)
When Selling the OC dropped on Netflix, fans of Selling the Sunset were ready for more drama from high-profile real estate agents. And now, naturally, they want to know if there will be a Season 2 of Selling the OC.
Luckily, ahead of the series premiere, Distractify spoke exclusively with Alexandra Rose (one of three Alexandras, by the way) from Selling the OC and learned some details about the possible future of the show.
Selling the OC is about a group of real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group in Orange County, Calif. The show follows their lives as real estate agents as they compete for properties and try to get sales. And judging by the cast members, who have years of experience under their belts, the latter shouldn't be too hard. But it's the drama that keeps viewers coming back for more.
Will there be a 'Selling the OC' Season 2?
There hasn't been official word yet on if there will be a second season of Selling the OC. But Alexandra, one of the stars and real estate agents on the Netflix series, was open with us about whether or not she would come back.
"Yeah of course," she told Distractify when asked if she would participate in a second season of Selling the OC.
Given the success of the show's predecessor, Selling Sunset, it would make sense for Netflix to renew this series too. It has the same kind of seemingly unattainable real estate properties in each episode as well as the cutthroat attitudes of the agents at The Oppenheim Group. What's not to love?
"I mean, I'm continuing selling real estate and I want the world to see all the biggest listings in the OC," Alexandra shared.
As long as the show does well, it seems like at least Alexandra is on board for another season.
'Selling the OC' features a talented cast of real estate agents.
The cast for Selling the OC is made up of real-life real estate agents, including Alexandra, who have varying degrees of experience in their field. As Jason and Brett Oppenheim explain in the series premiere, they hired each of the agents because of their talent and potential.
Gio Helou has years of experience as a real estate agent, while Austin Victoria just started working with The Oppenheim Group in 2021. But the entire cast was picked for a reason.
Selling Sunset, which came long before Selling the OC, has been on Netflix for five seasons. Given its wild success and its special way of adding a filter to make the agents and houses even more ridiculously good-looking than they already are, it would be surprising if the streaming platform didn't renew Selling the OC.
Watch Selling the OC Season 1 on Netflix.
Reporting by Shannon Raphael