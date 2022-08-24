'Selling the OC's' Alexandra Rose Shares Her Feelings on a Second Season (EXCLUSIVE)

When Selling the OC dropped on Netflix, fans of Selling the Sunset were ready for more drama from high-profile real estate agents. And now, naturally, they want to know if there will be a Season 2 of Selling the OC.

Luckily, ahead of the series premiere, Distractify spoke exclusively with Alexandra Rose (one of three Alexandras, by the way) from Selling the OC and learned some details about the possible future of the show.