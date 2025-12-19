Here's What We Know About the Allegations Against Twitch Star Tylil James Tylil claims things went left after he got a phone call from his partner while he was with the woman. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 19 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @thetylilshow

Popular Twitch streamer Tylil James is speaking out after he was the subject of serious allegations made by a woman on Dec. 10, 2025. The internet star took to Twitch on Dec. 18 to defend himself, and he showed several receipts to show the woman allegedly tried to extort him.

Tylil also denied the accusations made against him in the 30-minute-long stream on the platform while claiming that the woman tried to blackmail him. So, what are the allegations?

What are the allegations against Tylil James?

A woman named accused Tylil of sexually assaulting her after a 2025 Streamer Awards after-party on Dec. 6. 2025, per Pop Rant. The woman made the accusation during a live stream on Dec. 11. "We have already talked about who it is," she said, per Complex. "Whoever caught it caught it, but I am not gonna say it because I still have to make sure my integrity and whatever the f--k else is secure, and then I will say the name of who it was fully," she added.

The woman didn't immediately identify Tylil as her alleged abuser, who she claimed was "trying to blackmail" her. “That is why I said I am done with the streaming s--t, because [n-word] thinking collab streams is gonna do something for me. I feel so used. Like, I am literally so upset. I am embarrassed. I am just disgusted. Like, s--t is enough. Like, I am tired. I am tired. I am really tired."

Tylil's accuser is Jourdin Pauline.

Tylil's accuser is a woman named Jourdin Pauline. In addition to her accusation against the streamer, she shared DMs from other women who claimed they'd had encounters with Tylil, although none claimed he'd assaulted them. Tylil denied the accusations with an Instagram Story that read, "I would like to make it clear that I have never sexually assaulted anyone." He also took to Twitch to defend himself and claimed that Joudin had tried to extort and blackmail him.

The Twitch streamer also claimed that the sex was consensual and that the singer got mad when his girlfriend called while they were together. The Shade Room published his live stream where he denied the accusations, and he shared receipts, icluding a Zelle request form Jourdin demanding $2000. The request also had a note that read, "4 playing w me."

BREAKING🚨: streamer and artist Jourdin Pauline just exposed that Tylil of the Clover boys allegedly SA’d her😶, and that Tylil and “others” are allegedly trying to blackmail her.



She broke down crying on her stream telling the news❗️ pic.twitter.com/oJWUzKhlgF — ManuWay (@ManuWayy) December 11, 2025

Tylil said that Jourdin claimed she misplaced her phone and asked to get into an Uber with him and his assistant. He said that he offered to send her home in an Uber, but she canceled it. "It was a mutual agreement between two adults," he said. "Everything went left when my partner called. The moment my partner called, Jourdin started acting crazy. She got really aggressive, and she was acting weird. She made me uncomfortable, and that's what made me start recording — to protect myself."

He also played a recording of a woman who complained, "I never had a one-night stand in my life," and Tylil replied, "It is a one-night stand." The streamer also shared a Zelle request for $2,000. Joudin later responded that the Zelle request was for her cell phone that she claims he broke.

Jourdin Pauline speaks out after Tylil went on stream to tell his side of the alleged SA, saying the $2,000 she requested from him was for her phone that he allegedly broke



“The police got ALL the details so stay tuned… He's still a rap*st... 2k to pay for my phone that you… pic.twitter.com/qioeWooeXQ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 19, 2025