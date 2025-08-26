Is Raja Jackson Getting Charged After Assaulting Wrestler Stuart Smith? Here's What We Know The violent attack was live streamed on Kick. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 26 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET

Wrestling fans are in shock after witnessing the son of the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Raja Jackson, violently assaulting pro-wrestler Stuart Smith during a live show on Kick. According to KTLA, the attack happened on Aug. 23, 2025, during the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley, Calif.

According to the news outlet, the LAPD was called at approximately 9:00 p.m. by someone reporting an attempted murder as Raja entered the ring during Stuart's match and violently attacked him. Stuart is known as "Syko Stu" in the wrestling world.

Source: KTLA / Loaf Tube / YouTube

Is Raja Jackson getting charged following the violent assault?

Raja and Stuart reportedly had a verbal altercation prior to the match. According to TalkSport, Stuart violently slammed Raja's head with a can of beer. While Stuart was in the ring for his match, Raja entered the ring and lifted Stuart up before slamming him onto the ground. Raja proceeded to hit Stuart in the head at least 20 times before other wrestlers held him back, per People.

Stuart was hospitalized with broken bones in his face as well as lost teeth, and is in serious but stable condition. After the LAPD arrived on the scene, Raja had already left the event. LAPD detectives classified the attack as felony battery, but no arrests have yet been made, and they are currently investigating the matter.

Following the incident, Raja's father responded and noted that Raja was recovering from a concussion. "I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja," he wrote on X. "I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his 'payback' in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong."

"Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business (being) involved in an event like this," he continued.

"I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Has Raja Jackson been arrested following the attack?

According to FOX11, the KnoxX Pro Wrestling Academy released a statement following the fight. "What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," read the statement. "This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this, and we apologize to our patrons and fans."