Why Did Ohio State Ban Dave Portnoy From Its Stadium? The Wild Details Behind the Drama By Amy Coleman Published Aug. 26 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET

Everyone knows Dave Portnoy attracts drama quicker than a Michigan touchdown. He’s been escorted off the NFL sidelines, knocked out of Super Bowl coverage, and tangled in feuds with celebrities via a single tweet. So when he showed up in Columbus for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, fans braced for a spectacle. What happened next felt custom‑made for headlines, and Dave was all over it.

Social media lit up when it became clear Dave never made it inside Ohio State stadium. Memes, snarky jokes, and piles of “only Portnoy” reactions exploded online because apparently getting blocked at the door is the next-level move for this guy. But why was Dave Portnoy banned from Ohio State? Keep reading for all the drama.

Why was Dave Portnoy banned from Ohio State?

According to a report by Front Office Sports, Ohio State banned Dave and the Barstool crew from entering the Horseshoe during the Texas game. Fox apparently anticipated the friction and scripted a plan where Dave stayed outside, even though he still appeared on Big Noon Kickoff as scheduled.

Ohio State officials later pushed back, not on the reports, but on the “ban” label. Athletic director Ross Bjork told Yahoo Sports that the school did not ban Portnoy. It was Fox’s call to keep him off the field. He later posted that a Big Ten Spokesperson shared with Yahoo Sports that Fox has told the league that Dave will not appear on any of the Big Noon Kickoff's main stage at any conference school for the whole year.

A Big Ten spokesperson tells @YahooSports that it is the league’s understanding from Fox that Dave Portnoy will not appear on Big Noon Kickoff’s main stage inside the stadium of any conference school this year. https://t.co/qODvfqfFaA — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 26, 2025 Source: X/@RossDellenger

So what’s the real reason Dave was kept out of Ohio State stadium? Front Office Sports says Ohio State didn’t want him inside. The school denied issuing a ban, but Fox adjusted plans immediately. For most people, being blocked at the door would sting. For Dave, it’s yet another headline, and he is using it to the best of his ability to keep the drama stirred up and fans engaged.

The response was instant and savage.

Dave reposted the claim saying Fox stated that he wouldn't be at the main desk and therefore doesn't have a spot on the field, sharing a cheeky image of "how to sell ice to eskimos." Connor Stalions, a Michigan alum, replied to Dave’s post, “You need tickets?” One fan chimed in, “Whether you like Dave Portnoy or not, he’s now part of FOX’s Big Noon team and Ohio State barring him is petty.” Another commented, “We will never hear the end of Ohio State banning @stoolpresidente from The Shoe.”