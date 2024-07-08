Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “That’s Why I Choose the Bear,” TikToker Shares Harrowing Tale of Getting Harassed by Uber Driver "Being too nice and being mean can both go so wrong." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 8 2024, Published 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kayonnha

TikToker Kayonnha (@kayonnha), who is no stranger to going viral, posted a video saga that has 2.2 million users buzzing on the platform, and not for a good reason. The two-part video chronicles an unsettling Uber ride that left her and many viewers disturbed, but sadly, not surprised.

The first part of the video takes place in the Uber, capturing an uncomfortable exchange between Kayonnha and the driver. The conversation starts innocuously enough with the driver commenting, "Boyfriend must be lucky to have you. I hope he takes care of you." But the exchange quickly takes a bizarre turn when he asks, "Do you live with your boyfriend?" To which Kayonnha, feeling uneasy, responds, "Um, I live with a few roommates. No."

The driver persists, asking, "You think it'll be possible for me to see you again?" and continues, "Maybe you'll get another ride from me or something. You don't get this love to call you beautiful girl like this all the time." Kayonnha, trying to keep the situation chill, responded with a noncommittal, "Maybe." The driver then presses for her number, "I want to give you the opportunity to see you again. Maybe I can get your number. Or you get my number. Yeah."

In the second part of the video, Kayonnha speaks directly to the camera from the comfort of her home. She gives viewers a little backstory: "So I just got picked up from getting my hair done. It was going well at first. He was just asking, like, how are you? You know, random things. Then he started getting weird. He was staring at me in the rear view mirror, saying, 'I can't take my eyes off you. You're just so beautiful.'

I was like, 'Hi. Thank you.' Then he kept going, asking if I had a boyfriend. I said, 'Yeah, I do.' (I don't). He was like, 'Oh, he's so lucky. I wish you didn't have a boyfriend. You shouldn't have told me you had a boyfriend.'"

Kayonnha then describes the moment she realized she needed to start recording, "That's when I realized I needed to start recording. And by the way, I did report it. I called Uber's safety hotline, and they're looking into this." She recounted the driver's most disturbing question, "The creepiest part was when he asked if he could see me again and stared at me in the rearview mirror. It was really scary. Some might say to just say no, but it's not always that easy."

When the driver finally dropped her off, Kayonnha explained how she avoided giving him her exact location, "When he dropped me off, he didn't take me to my exact location. Thank God. He wanted me to text him so he could have my number before unlocking the door. I pretended to text him a wrong number." She adds, "You never know what their intentions are. I just wanted to get out of the car. Thankfully, he didn't know where I lived, but it was still so unsettling."

In the comments, many women shared their own stories and experiences.

One top commenter wrote, "If you’re nice they get the wrong impression if you mean they get angry," to which Kayonnha enthusiastically agreed, "Exactly!!" Another commenter added, "Being scared to say no is sooo real." A third person responded to Kayonnha's remark about the bear, "And they wonder why we would choose the bear omg, I’m glad you’re okay."

The "bear" refers to a previous TikTok trend where women humorously declared that they would rather encounter a bear in the wild than deal with creepy or aggressive men, highlighting the extreme discomfort such encounters can provoke.

A little backstory: Uber drivers are typically classified as independent contractors rather than employees. This classification gives drivers more flexibility and autonomy in their work but also means they do not receive the same benefits and protections as employees. This classification has been a subject of legal debate and varies by jurisdiction.

If an Uber driver is found to be harassing a passenger, Uber can take several actions against the driver. Uber can temporarily suspend or permanently deactivate the driver’s account, barring them from using the platform. They can also conduct an internal investigation into the incident, reviewing ride details and communications between the driver and passenger.

If the harassment involves criminal behavior, Uber can report the driver to local law enforcement, leading to potential legal action. Uber's community guidelines prohibit harassment and inappropriate behavior, with violations leading to severe consequences for the driver.

In October 2023, nearly 100 sexual assault cases against Uber were consolidated under one federal judge in the Northern District of California. These cases involve allegations ranging from groping to rape, with plaintiffs arguing that Uber’s inadequate background checks and slow responses to complaints contributed to an unsafe environment for passengers. This consolidation aims to streamline pretrial proceedings and document discovery, potentially revealing systemic issues within Uber's safety protocols.