Uber Eats Customer Orders Panera Tuna Sandwich, Receives Wrong Order with 40 Instead By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 22 2023, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

There's been a lot of talk about the ways that food delivery drivers on popular applications like Uber Eats and DoorDash get back at customers who don't pre-tip. There was this one viral story about a driver who gave away a "cheapskate" customer's food, and this other person who blasted the AC on an order to intentionally cool down the customer's food.

And now there are slews of TikTokers who are speculating that an Uber Eats driver intentionally gave away 40 tuna sandwiches meant for a catering order to another customer who only ordered 1.

A TikToker by the name of Sabrina (@hazellikesducks) showed off a big box filled with tuna sandwiches that were left at the front door of her home. She writes in a text overlay in the clip, "Ordered 1 tuna sandwich" from Panera.

The clip then transitions to a photo of the total order for all of the food, which includes 40 tuna sandwiches that came out to a grand total of $312.63. It doesn't indicate that a tip was left on the card the order was placed with.

"Uber Eats delivered...40!" the video then transitions to three plastic trays, showing off 40 tuna sandwiches along with 40 bags of Panera potato chips.

She writes in a caption for the video: "Uber Eats Fail! Company luncheon gets delivered my one tuna fish sandwich and i get their catering order for 40 people!"

A number of viewers who saw Sabrina's video remarked that they believed she was brought the 40 tuna sandwiches on purpose from a disgruntled Uber Eats driver who wasn't happy that they didn't receive a gratuity for their services.

"Yea he did that on purpose he didn’t get a tip," one user wrote. Another penned, "What kinda of people order $300 of food and not tip the delivery driver." Someone else remarked, "And they tipped $0. That's karma!"

Others said that companies not tipping on catered orders is par the course in the business world, presumably because some say that corporations advise against adding gratuity to a card and instead those buying the meal on the business' dime pool together their cash to take care of whoever is delivering the meal.

There were some users who expressed how bad they felt for the team that didn't get the lunch, a sentiment that Sabrina said she echoed when she responded with: "I know!! I called those people and let them know and panera and Panera had to make the order all over!"

There were some TikTokers who said that the delivery driver, however, may've lost out on a potentially great tip if this really was the case: "heck yeah!! I pay for mine with card but always try to give cash tip. receipt will still say $0 tip"

