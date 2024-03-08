Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Hulu's 'Under the Bridge' Is Based on a Horrific Story of Murder and Bullying "It was before Columbine. The notion of teenage kids killing, particularly teenage girls, was unfathomable." By Brandon Wetherbee Mar. 8 2024, Published 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Hulu Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk in 'Under the Bridge'

The Red Hot Chili Peppers may no longer be the first thing you think of when it comes to what’s under bridges. Once you learn the story of Reena Virk, you'll probably wish you only thought of a torch ballad about drug deals.

The Hulu miniseries Under the Bridge is about a 14-year-old who went to meet up with friends and didn’t return home. Seven teenage girls and one boy were accused of her murder.

Source: Hulu Chloe Guidry as Nicole Cook, Izzy G as Kelly Ellard, Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk, and Aiyana Goodfellow as Dusty Pace in 'Under the Bridge'

The 'Under The Bridge' TV series is based on a true story.

Based on a true story from 1997, the TV show will be based on the book of the same name. Rebecca Godfrey’s 2005 book was optioned by Hulu on Sep. 27, 2022. Rebecca sadly passed away from lung cancer on Oct. 3, 2022, at the age of 54.

The book is an investigation into the beating death of Reena Virk. Reena was killed by a group of teenagers in British Columbia, Canada. The heartbreaking story initially captured nationwide attention across Canada before becoming the basis for an award-winning book.

Before her death, Reena was bullied for years.

Reena’s father is a first generation Canadian immigrant from India. Her mother was from an Indo-Canadian family who had converted from Hinduism to the Jehovah's Witness. Some reports claim that Reena was bullied over her race and religion. Others say it was simply her appearance and being a girl. No matter what, all agree Reena was bullied for years.

Reena was murdered in a horrific fashion.

On the night of Nov. 14, 1997 Reena was burned by cigarettes, hit, kicked, and punched before being drowned and pushed into the water of the Craigflower Bridge, in the city of Saanich, British Columbia. Reena was killed over allegedly spreading rumors. Reena’s body was in the water for a week before finally being found on Nov. 22, 1997.

Author Rebecca Godfrey said, "There had never really been anything like this — it was before Columbine. The notion of teenage kids killing, particularly teenage girls, was unfathomable."

The trials of Reena’s killers kept the story alive.

Six teenage girls — Nicole Cook, Nicole Patterson, Missy Grace Pleich, Courtney Keith, Gail Ooms, and Kelly Marie Ellard — and one teenage boy — Warren Glowatski — were charged for their roles in the heinous crime. Three of the girls pled guilty, three went to trial, all were convicted. Glowatski went to trial and was convicted of second-degree murder. He was released on full parole in June 2010. He’s the only person to express remorse.

Source: Hulu Javon Walton as Warren Glowatski in 'Under the Bridge'

“For so long we were consumed with the legalities of dealing with a murdered child,” Reena's mom Suman Virk said to Global News for a Nov. 14, 2012 piece about the 15th anniversary of her daughter's death. “The courts prolonging the case. It is kind of like you put your feelings and your grief on hold. And I am finding that now I am feeling more of the impact of losing Reena. I am struggling more now and missing her more as time goes on.”

Source: Hulu Archie Panjabi as Suman Virk and Ezra Farouke Khan as Manjit Virk in 'Under the Bridge'