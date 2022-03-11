'Undercover Boss': CEO Gary Findley Nearly Loses His Lunch at a Biohazard Site (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

When Gary asked Cristen where the severity of this house fell on a scale of one to 10, she said it was maybe a five. That's when she really put things into perspective. "Oh, there's been way worse," Cristen said. "The worst one that I've ever done was a homicide. So yeah, with the job comes suicides, homicides, crime scenes."

Gary admitted he was not aware of the scope of the business. "I just did not have any idea that these are the kind of things our franchisees are doing."