The Vitamin Shoppe CEO Goes in Disguise on 'Undercover Boss' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Sharon was hired as The Vitamin Shoppe CEO in 2018. She spent 30 years prior to that in different retail companies after starting out as a co-manager of an Express store. She's a current board member of the National Retail Federation and she worked in executive-level positions for other retail companies like Sally Beauty and Pier 1 Imports.

Sharon also understands and appreciates the efforts of employees on the front lines, so to speak, of retail.